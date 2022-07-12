PGA Tour Open Championship 2022 odds: How to bet Tiger Woods at Open 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Open Championship — the oldest major in golf — celebrates its 150th rendition this week. And, as with pretty much every event he plays in, all eyes and bets will be on Tiger Woods.

Can he pull off a repeat of the 2019 Masters at this week's 150th British Open? Bettors are banking on it.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on Tiger at The Open Championship, with odds via FOX Bet. For more golf content, check out the PGA Tour page at FOX Sports.

Tiger's win at Augusta in 2019 was his 15th major title and his first since 2008. Can he claim No. 16 on Sunday at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland?

When it comes to The Open Championship, Woods has had tremendous success, winning three times (2000, 2005, 2006). He's also had four other Top-10 finishes.

He won the 2000 and 2005 Opens at the Old Course — where they are playing this week — which is why gamblers are hoping he can recapture the magic one more time

Can he win his fourth Open?

Here are some Tiger wagers at FOX Bet*

Leads after first round: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Wins 150th Open: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Places in top five: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Places in top 10: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Places in top 20: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

* = odds as of 7/12/2022

A victory Sunday would move Tiger into a six-way tie for third on the list for most Open titles. Bettors are all-in on Woods, as he is currently the biggest liability for the Open at BetMGM, with 5.7% of the tickets (second-most) and 6.7% of the handle (third-most).

Woods bettors also account for 10% of the handle at DraftKings Sportsbook (most).

"Tiger Woods is already a significant liability for BetMGM at The Open Championship," BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott said. "Judging from his last few tournaments, playing four days in a row seems to put incredible stress on Tiger’s body, so we're comfortable with the huge liability."

Tiger Woods says LIV players 'turned their backs' on the PGA | THE HERD Tiger Woods has offered his sharpest criticism yet to the golfers who have abandoned the PGA status quo for the incentive heave LIV tour.

Despite the heavy bets on Wood, he is still a significant long shot to win the tournament. Understandably so, due to his health and recent performances.

Tiger's last PGA victory was at the Zozo Championships on Oct. 28, 2019.

He placed 47th at the Masters in April. Tiger was making his first PGA Tour start since the 2020 Masters after his car accident in February 2021.

Tiger shot a 9-over-par 79 during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., in May, then withdrew. It was the third-worst round of his major career and the fifth-worst of his professional career.

Still, Tiger's issues haven't dissuaded bettors, as the big bets keep rolling in.

Do you like Tiger's chances of winning the Open? To place your bets on The Open Championship and other sporting events, head on over to FOX Bet.

