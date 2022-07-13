PGA Tour The Open Championship 2022 odds: British Open best bets, Tiger Woods 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Most of the best golfers in the world head to St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland for the 150th Open Championship, also known as the British Open. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club will host the elite golfers, with the first round on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who is seeking his fourth Open title. If successful, Woods would be tied for third-most Open Championship titles in history.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on The Open Championship, with odds via FOX Bet.

Here are the pre-tournament odds for the Open via FOX Bet: *

Rory McIlroy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Xander Schauffele +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jordan Spieth +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jon Rahm +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Scottie Scheffler +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Justin Thomas +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cameron Smith +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Shane Lowry +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Patrick Cantlay +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Collin Morikawa +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Will Zalatoris +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Dustin Johnson +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sam Burns +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tony Finau +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Brooks Koepka +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Joaquin Niemann +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Louis Oosthuizen +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Viktor Hovland +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Max Homa +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Rose +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Ryan Fox +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Sungjae Im +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Adam Scott +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Corey Conners +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Marc Leishman +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Seamus Power +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tiger Woods +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Cameron Young +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Bryson DeChambeau +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Patrick Reed +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

NOTABLE LONG SHOTS

Phil Mickelson +25000 (bet $10 to win $2.510 total)

John Daly +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)

* = odds as of 7/13/2022

Tiger is planning to tee it up at St Andrews, and nobody generates golf action by bettors more than Tiger, as BetMGM data analyst John Ewing explains in his tweet. Every sportsbook will be in a similar spot, with Tiger being a heavy liability to win it all.

Tiger is seeking his 16th major victory, which would put him two behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus. He has won on the PGA Tour 82 times, tied for most in history with Sam Snead.

FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said he expects Tiger to make it to the weekend but won't mount a serious challenge.

"I’m expecting a similar, if not slightly better, performance from Tiger than we saw at this April’s Masters," Brossman said. "Two respectable rounds to get him to the weekend but an aging body that won’t be able to keep pace come Sunday."

If not Tiger, then who? Brossman likes a local golfer's chances to hoist the Claret Jug.

Tommy Fleetwood, who was born in Southport, England, has won five times on the European Tour and has finished second in two majors, the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship.

"Fleetwood is coming off a T4 last week at the Scottish Open and has had previous success at The Open, finishing second in 2019," Brossman said. "Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour – winning the 150th Open at St Andrews would be a storybook breakthrough for the Englishman."

For bettors looking for golfers with longer odds to place in the top 10 or 20, Brossman suggests Tony Finau (third in 2019 Open) and Max Homa (four-time winner on PGA Tour).

"Finau hits it a long way off the tee, which should give him plenty of eagle opportunities if conditions stay firm," Brossman said. "Look for Finau to be in contention if he can hole some putts.

"Homa had a solid outing last week at the Scottish Open (tied for 16th) and has vaulted all the way to 19th in the Official World Golf Rankings. I expect Max and Tiger to keep things loose on Thursday and Friday and put together some solid scores."

PICK: Tommy Fleetwood (+3300 at FOX Bet) to win Open Championship (bet $10 to win $340 total)

PICK: Tiger Woods to make the cut (-149 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

PICK: Tony Finau to place in top 10 (+450 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $55 total)

PICK: Max Homa to place in top 20 (+225 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

There are several compelling storylines at The Open Championship:

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the pre-tournament betting favorite at +1000. He won the Open in 2014, capping a run of his three major titles in a span of just over three years.

Rising star Collin Morikawa, 25, won last year's event for his second career major. Morikawa currently sits at +2500 to win the event.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 27, returns to the United Kingdom as a hero (he was born in Sheffield), fresh off his first major victory at the U.S. Open in June. Fitzpatrick won the 2012 Boys Amateur Championship at Notts Golf Club in Nottinghamshire, England. He is listed at +1800 to win.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is having a noteworthy year. Scheffler won the Masters in April for his first major, then tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and tied for second at the U.S. Open. If you think Scheffler can keep his hot play going, he might be worth a sprinkle at +1800.

FOX Sports research shows the Open winner with the longest pre-tournament odds (since 1984) was Louis Oosthuizen in 2010 (+20,000).

Since 1984, there have been four Open winners who were not listed with individual odds (listed as part of the "field") prior to the tournament: John Daly in 1995 (+1000 as field), Paul Lawrie in 1999 (+350 as field), Ben Curtis in 2003 (+1500 as field) and Todd Hamilton in 2004 (+400 as field).

Since 2009, five Open winners had odds of +8000 or higher prior to the opening round: Shane Lowry in 2019 (+8000), Zach Johnson in 2015 (+8000), Darren Clarke in 2011 (+15,000), Oosthuizen in 2010 (+20,000) and Stewart Cink in 2009 (+12,500).

Do you like McIlroy to end his eight-year major drought? Will Fitzpatrick take another step toward legend status in the United Kingdom? Will Scheffler put an exclamation mark on his dominant season? To place your bet on The Open Championship, head on over to FOX Bet.

