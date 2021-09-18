College Football College football Week 3: Top moments from Nebraska-Oklahoma, Alabama-Florida, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2021 college football season is bringing fans some first-rate matchups on Saturday.

Kicking things off is the return of one of the most historic rivalries in college football, 50 years after the "Game of the Century", as Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on FOX.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) continues its quest to be the first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff when the Bearcats hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1).

Later in the afternoon, an SEC rivalry is renewed when the No. 1 Crimson Tide roll into Gainesville to take on the No. 11 Gators (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). At the helm for Alabama is Heisman Trophy contender QB Bryce Young, while Florida has competition brewing between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

Saturday night, it's an SEC-Big Ten clash as No. 22 Auburn heads north to take on No. 10 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), followed by a matchup between Tulane and No. 17 Ole Miss (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma

Ratter strikes

Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler smoothly orchestrated a TD drive on Oklahoma's first possession.

But how about this block from Drake Stoops?

The play set up a Rattler sneak for six:

New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M

5-star flavor

Texas A&M receiver Demond Demas made his first career start Saturday and did this in the first quarter:

The play was good for 70 yards and tons of elation from the Aggie fan base.

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana

Defense to offense

The Hoosiers came up with a big takeaway in the first quarter, courtesy of Tiawan Mullen.

The pick led to this plowing romp from Peyton Hendershot.

No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Mountaineers find pay dirt first

Leddie Brown scampered to the end zone on an 80-yarder to open the scoring.

Stay tuned for more!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.