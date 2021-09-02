College Football Heisman Trophy odds: College Football Week 1 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 Heisman Trophy is officially up for grabs, and there's quite a deep field vying for the honor.

To wit, seven players have odds of 15-to-1 or shorter to take home the prestigious award. The next three players on the list aren't much longer shots than that, either.

As college football Week 1 gets started in earnest, here are the Heisman Trophy odds on the top 10 players according to FOX Bet. Check back each week to see how the lines have moved.

10. Matt Corral , RB, Ole Miss : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Only two of the past 15 Heisman winners have been running backs – Derrick Henry in 2015 and Mark Ingram in 2009 …

9. Bijan Robinson , RB, Texas : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

… yet there are two potential backfield candidates in the top 10 at FOX Bet. And both would offer you a 25-to-1 payout if they were to join that illustrious company.

8. Kedon Slovis , QB, USC: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

7. Sam Howell , QB, North Carolina : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

6. D'Eriq King , QB, Miami : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

5. CJ Stroud , QB, Ohio State : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Stroud made his debut for the Buckeyes on Thursday night against Minnesota, and he got off to a good start.

4. JT Daniels , QB, Georgia : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

3. Bryce Young , QB, Alabama : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

2. DJ Uiagalelei , QB, Clemson : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

1. Spencer Rattler , QB, Oklahoma : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Not only does Rattler have all of the talent to strike the Heisman pose, but as he told our Joel Klatt this week, he has an added advantage: his coach.

