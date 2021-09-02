College Football
Heisman Trophy odds: College Football Week 1 Heisman Trophy odds: College Football Week 1
College Football

Heisman Trophy odds: College Football Week 1

1 hour ago

The 2021 Heisman Trophy is officially up for grabs, and there's quite a deep field vying for the honor.

To wit, seven players have odds of 15-to-1 or shorter to take home the prestigious award. The next three players on the list aren't much longer shots than that, either.

As college football Week 1 gets started in earnest, here are the Heisman Trophy odds on the top 10 players according to FOX Bet. Check back each week to see how the lines have moved.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

10. Matt Corral, RB, Ole Miss: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Only two of the past 15 Heisman winners have been running backs – Derrick Henry in 2015 and Mark Ingram in 2009 …

9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

… yet there are two potential backfield candidates in the top 10 at FOX Bet. And both would offer you a 25-to-1 payout if they were to join that illustrious company.

8. Kedon Slovis, QB, USC: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

7. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

6. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

5. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Stroud made his debut for the Buckeyes on Thursday night against Minnesota, and he got off to a good start.

4. JT Daniels, QB, Georgia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

2. DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

1. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Not only does Rattler have all of the talent to strike the Heisman pose, but as he told our Joel Klatt this week, he has an added advantage: his coach.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Top Plays
College Football

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Top Plays

No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Top Plays
Week 1 of the college football season is here with No. 4 Ohio State taking on Minnesota on FOX. Check out the top moments.
16 mins ago
CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results
College Football

CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results

CFB Week 1 Odds, Betting Lines, Results
Point spreads. Moneylines. Over/unders. Here's everything you need to know about the odds and lines on Week 1's Top 25 games.
34 mins ago
CFB National Title Odds: Week 1
College Football

CFB National Title Odds: Week 1

CFB National Title Odds: Week 1
Who will win it all this year in college football? Here are the odds on the top 10 favorites as Week 1 gets started.
2 hours ago
Top Newcomers In The ACC
College Football

Top Newcomers In The ACC

Top Newcomers In The ACC
The ACC had 51 players chosen in the NFL Draft, which means there will be plenty of new faces across the conference in 2021.
4 hours ago
Buckeyes vs. Gophers: What To Know
College Football

Buckeyes vs. Gophers: What To Know

Buckeyes vs. Gophers: What To Know
No. 4 Ohio State kicks off its season with a tilt at Minnesota. Here's what to know ahead of this Thursday night clash.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes