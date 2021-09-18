College Football TreVeyon Henderson sets Ohio State freshman record, leads Week 3 standouts 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Move over, Archie Griffin. There's a new name in Ohio State's freshman record book.

First-year running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to set the Buckeyes' freshman rushing record that had stood since Griffin rumbled for 239 yards in 1972.

And Henderson's performance could not have been more timely as two of his long third-quarter touchdowns came when Ohio State was leading upset-minded Tulsa by just a touchdown.

Henderson's big day was one of just several standouts in Week 3.

Here is a look at the top individual performances from Saturday’s games.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

It wasn't easy, but Ohio State managed to bounce back from its disappointing Week 2 loss against Oregon with a 41-20 victory over Tulsa.

Henderson threw the team on his back, breaking out with the 277-yard performance and TD runs of 5, 48 and 52 yards.

In his first two games this season, Henderson had a combined 69 yards rushing and just one touchdown. He carried the Ohio State offense throughout the day as the Buckeyes managed just 185 yards in the air.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Heisman hopeful is climbing the list fast, and it's easy to see why. The Rebels' junior quarterback was outstanding in No. 17 Ole Miss' 61-21 blowout victory over Tulane.

Corral was explosive through three quarters, going 23-of-31 for 335 yards through the air and another 68 on the ground. And despite not playing the fourth, Corral tied Ole Miss legend Arnold "Showboat" Boykin for the most total touchdowns in a game in school history with seven. Corral is also the first player in SEC history with three passing TDs and four rushing TDs in a single game.

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

With Penn State fans decked out in all-white for the 13th "White Out" in school history, Happy Valley was electric as No. 22 Auburn came to town. Penn State's senior quarterback was near-perfect against the Tigers' defense, completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' 28-20 victory.

After Auburn cut the lead to a single point with a field goal to open the fourth quarter, Clifford coolly led Penn State on a nine-play, 75-yard drive for a TD that produced the final margin.

Payton Thorne , QB, Michigan State

Thorne is no stranger to this list, having made an appearance after a dominant performance against Youngstown State a week ago. He followed his four-touchdown outing last weekend with 261 passing yards and four more passing TDs in Michigan State's 38-10 victory at Miami.

Thorne now has nine passing touchdowns through three games, and more importantly, he has the Spartans at 3-0.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

When an offense rushes for 373 yards as a unit, it can be difficult to single out one player who stood out above the rest. But in the case of Michigan's 63-10 domination of Northern Illinois, Corum was the standout in the backfield, accumulating 125 yards with three touchdowns on just 13 carries for the Wolverines (3-0).

The sophomore running back has rushed for at least 110 yards in each of Michigan's games this season and already has seven rushing touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

While the Wolverines found most of their success on the ground Saturday, there were also some fireworks through the air, the majority of which came from wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. The junior caught just three passes, but they were of the explosive variety, totaling 117 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson entered Saturday with 48 receiving yards through two games and more than doubled that total in this one.

Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati

How about some love for defense? No. 8 Cincinnati secured a road victory against Indiana not because it was dominant offensively but because its defense, led by Pace, was lights-out. The linebacker recorded 10 tackles and one interception, leading a unit that was all over the field Saturday.

Cincinnati forced four turnovers against Indiana, and that proved to be the difference in the game.

