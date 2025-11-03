2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State and Indiana Stay on Top, ACC Teams Slide

Nobody is good enough to win the national championship in the ACC, and no one looks good enough to win the national championship in the Big 12.

At this rate, we might get a 24-team College Football Playoff before a Group of 6 team makes a national title appearance.

And yet … six of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s top-25 teams suffered a loss this week, including two of the ACC’s top three. It was a good week to be idle — as were seven of the top 25 overall.

Meanwhile, Iowa, unranked by me, dropped its 12th straight to a ranked opponent: an Oregon team I’ve consistently ranked in the top seven, which has shown itself to be the Big Ten’s third-best team with a "big boy" win.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 11 of the college football season:

1. Ohio State (9-0), Previously Ranked: 1

Week 11 result: Defeated Purdue, 34-10

No Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, no problem. Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin passed for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

2. Indiana ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(10-0), Previously Ranked: 2

Week 11 result: Defeated Penn State, 27-24

The Hoosiers squandered a 20-7 lead but rallied late, overcoming a 24-20 deficit to secure the win on an outstanding catch by wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Penn State outgained Indiana in total yards, rushing yards, and passing yards, but could not make a stop when it mattered most.

Indiana became the first 10-win team in the sport this season, and the Hoosiers won at Penn State for the first time in program history.

3. Texas A&M (9-0), Previously Ranked: 3

Week 11 result: Defeated Missouri, 38-17

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed completed 20 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Rueben Owens II added 102 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

The Aggies are 9-0 for the first time since 1992 and 6-0 to start conference play for the first time since 1998. They are the only team in the country with three road wins vs. ranked opponents.

4. Alabama (8-1), Previously Ranked: 4

Week 11 result: Defeated LSU, 20-9

Alabama QB Ty Simpson completed 21 of 35 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide, but the story of the game was Bama's defense. The Crimson Tide allowed just 13 first downs and 232 yards while keeping LSU out of the end zone for the first time since the 2012 national championship game.

5. Oregon (8-1), Previously Ranked: 5

Week 11 result: Defeated Iowa, 18-16

Oregon running back Noah Whittington rushed for 118 yards as the Ducks extended their road winning streak to 11 games, which is the longest streak in the FBS. The victory keeps Oregon in position to claim the third CFP spot likely reserved for the Big Ten if current standings and rankings hold through the end of the season.

6. Georgia (8-1), Previously Ranked: 6

Week 11 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 41-21

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton accounted for 295 total yards and four touchdowns to keep the Dawgs in third place in the SEC standings.

7. Ole Miss (9-1), Previously Ranked: 7

Week 11 result: Defeated The Citadel, 49-0

The Rebels put up 603 yards of offense and allowed just 103 against their FCS opponent. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 29 of 33 passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns.

8. Texas Tech (9-1), Previously Ranked: 9

Week 11 result: Defeated BYU, 29-7

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton completed 17 of 32 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, while running back Cameron Dickey added 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With the win, the Red Raiders snapped a 16-game losing streak against AP top-10 teams.

9. BYU (8-1), Previously Ranked: 8

Week 11 result: Lost to Texas Tech, 29-7

After being held scoreless in the opening half for the first time since Week 10 of 2023, the Cougars dropped their first game of the season, falling into second place in the Big 12 title race.

10. Texas (7-2), Previously Ranked: 10

Week 11 result: Idle

11. Oklahoma (7-2), Previously Ranked: 11

Week 11 result: Idle

12. Notre Dame (7-2), Previously Ranked: 12

Week 11 result: Defeated Navy, 49-10

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr completed 13 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Jeremiyah Love rushed for 94 yards and two scores.

The Fighting Irish defense held Navy to just 228 yards of total offense in the win.

13. Vanderbilt (8-2), Previously Ranked: 13

Week 11 result: Defeated Auburn, 45-38

The Commodores survived an outstanding performance from Auburn QB Ashton Daniels (444 total yards with four touchdowns) and equally impressive efforts from wideouts Cam Coleman (10 catches, 143 yards, one TD) and Eric Singleton (11 catches, 102 yards, one TD) to remain in contention for a College Football Playoff spot.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia dueled with Daniels, totaling 489 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that could earn him an invitation to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

14. Georgia Tech (8-1), Previously Ranked: 14

Week 11 result: Idle

15. Michigan (7-2), Previously Ranked: 17

Week 11 result: Idle

16. Pitt (7-2), Previously Ranked: 20

Week 11 result: Idle

17. Utah (7-2), Previously Ranked: 21

Week 11 result: Idle

18. Virginia (8-2), Previously Ranked: 15

Week 11 result: Lost to Wake Forest, 16-9

Virginia starting QB Chandler Morris was forced to leave the game after taking a hit to the head while sliding. In relief, Daniel Kaelin completed 18 of 28 passes for 145 yards.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead, the Cavaliers gave up 16 points to the Demon Deacons and managed only one score in the second half.

19. Louisville (7-2), Previously Ranked: 16

Week 11 result: Lost to Cal, 29-26

The Cardinals gave up 350 passing yards to Cal true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in a game Louisville was favored to win by as many as 18.5 points before kickoff.

20. Miami (Fla.) (7-2), Previously Ranked: 23

Week 11 result: Defeated Syracuse, 38-10

The Hurricanes' defense punished the Orangemen with seven sacks, two interceptions and three total takeaways.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, while the Hurricanes put up 385 yards of total offense in the win.

21. USC (7-2), Previously Ranked: 24

Week 11 result: Defeated Northwestern, 38-17

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 24 of 33 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and an interception — and forced a fumble in the win.

22. North Texas (8-1), Previously Ranked: 25

Week 11 result: Idle

23. Tennessee (6-3), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 11 result: Idle

24. James Madison (8-1), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 11 result: Defeated Marshall, 35-23

The Dukes’ only loss this season came against Louisville, and they are one of just two undefeated teams in conference play among the Group of 6, along with San Diego State.

25. Missouri (6-3), Previously Ranked: 18

Week 11 result: Lost to Texas A&M, 38-17

The Tigers' defense struggled to stop Texas A&M both on the ground and through the air, giving up 464 total yards — including 243 rushing yards at an average of 6.2 yards per carry — as they dropped their third conference game of the season.

Offensively, running backs Jamal Roberts and Ahmad Hardy each surpassed 100 yards on the ground, combining for 210 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown apiece.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.