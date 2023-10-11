2023 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

College Football
Oct. 11, 2023
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 7 of the college football season is here, and I like a couple underdogs this weekend.

For those of you who have been asking if we will do weekly picks posts and have a digital show, the answer to both questions is a resounding YES!

The latest episode of my digital show and podcast is up! Just as a reminder, college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with an NFL-themed episode dropping on Fridays.

As for betting on the weekly slate, I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered. 

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money. 

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 7.

Last week: 3-5 (18-22-1 season)

All times ET Saturday

North Carolina State @ Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

I'd be surprised if Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is able to go following that nasty ankle injury suffered two weeks ago vs. Notre Dame

The Blue Devils have a trip to Florida State next week, and you have to wonder if they just try to survive a home game with NC State with backup Henry Belin to give Leonard more time to be ready for that one. 

The move to MJ Morris treated the Wolfpack well against Marshall, as they put up 48 points and gained 400 yards vs. an FBS opponent for the first time this year. I'll take the points here. 

PICK: North Carolina State (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright

No. 25 Miami @ No. 12 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Oh, where to begin. I could write at least 10,000 words on last week's debacle against Georgia Tech, but I'll spare everyone the time and myself the angst. 

I will say this: The Hurricanes have had a lot of difficulty rebounding from their initial loss in recent years — it hasn't mattered who the coach was. And UNC has owned the Hurricanes in recent seasons. 

Is this a new Miami? We shall see, but I'll grab the points here, as there wouldn't be a more "because college football" result this season than the Canes going to UNC, snapping the four-game losing streak to the Tar Heels, rebounding from last week's debacle and handling UNC its first loss of the year. 

PICK: Miami (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points, or win outright

Auburn @ No. 22 LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

LSU's defense is horrific. But its offense has been nearly unstoppable, with Jayden Daniels really deserving more mention in the Heisman race. 

But back to LSU's defense. It gets the perfect elixir this week: an Auburn offense which has thrown for a total of 238 yards in three games against Power 5 opponents this year. 

Despite the efforts of Auburn's defense, there's little reason to believe it will be able to keep its offense within range to hang in this one. 

PICK: LSU (-11) to win by 11 points or more

Troy @ Army, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

The Trojans have ripped off three straight wins since a two-point loss to James Madison and Troy's defense is incredibly tough to run on, as it is allowing 84.3 yards per game, just ahead of Clemson and Michigan

The Black Knights hung around against Syracuse and Boston College the past couple of weeks, but I'm not sure the lack of passing game and the running game will be able to put many points on the board against an underrated Trojans team. 

PICK: Troy (-4.5) to win by more than 4.5 points

Wyoming @ Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN

The Cowboys have won two games outright as an underdog of at least six points. So either the market is off on the Pokes, or what they are doing is a little unsustainable. 

I do think Wyoming is a good team, but I don't like the matchup going to Colorado Springs against an Air Force team which has been drilling people. The Cowboys gave up more than seven yards a carry to New Mexico and 217 yards on the ground to Appalachian State

Fresh off an idle week following a 49-10 blowout of San Diego State, the Flyboys should take care of business comfortably here and head into the trip to Navy 6-0 and with a ton of confidence. 

PICK: Air Force (-10.5) to win by more than 10.5 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Florida Atlantic +110
Oregon +120
NC State +145
Miami +155
Michigan State +165
Georgia Southern +205
UAB +300

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica

