College Basketball
AP Top 25: Auburn stays No. 1; Duke, Florida tied at No. 3 in men's poll
College Basketball

AP Top 25: Auburn stays No. 1; Duke, Florida tied at No. 3 in men's poll

Published Feb. 10, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET

Auburn's run at No. 1 is still intact despite a loss to No. 3 Florida. UConn's latest loss dropped the two-time defending national champions out of the poll for the first time in two years.

The Tigers held the top spot in the poll for the fifth straight week Monday, receiving 34 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama moved up a spot and had 23 first-place votes, just nine points behind Auburn, while Florida earned three top votes and No. 5 Tennessee got one.

Duke was tied with Florida at No. 3, with No. 9 St. John’s moving into the top 10 for the first time since finishing the 1999-2000 season at No. 9.

UConn dropped out of the poll from No. 19 after a 68-62 home loss to St. John's on Friday, ending the nation's fourth-longest active streak of being ranked (53 weeks).

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida has its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2013-14 after beating Auburn, 90-81, for the first true road win over a top-ranked team in program history. It was the Gators' second win over a top-ranked team this season after beating then-No. 1 Tennessee at home on Jan. 7.

Auburn had won 14 straight and was unanimous No. 1 the past three weeks.

The Tigers weren't the only top team to lose.

Duke dropped two places to No. 4 after a 77-71 loss to No. 23 Clemson ended its 16-game winning streak. No. 10 Iowa State also dropped two places after losing 69-52 to No. 17 Kansas. The Cyclones reached their highest ranking ever at No. 2 last month, but lost three in a row before blowing out TCU on Saturday.

USC vs. No. 7 Purdue Highlights | FOX College Hoops

USC vs. No. 7 Purdue Highlights | FOX College Hoops

Sinking Huskies

UConn started the season at No. 3 and climbed to No. 2 in its bid to become the first team since John Wooden's UCLA Bruins to win three straight national championships in the early 1960s.

UConn (16-7, 8-4 Big East) has lost three of five and is down to fourth in the Big East, 3.5 games behind St. John's.

"I’m very optimistic," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "I think right now is a really good time to play us. I think we’ve got a chance in February to kind of get this thing rolling and be looking a lot different in March."

Rising and falling

No. 13 Arizona had the week's biggest jump, climbing seven places after beating BYU and No. 12 Texas Tech last week. No. 19 Ole Miss moved up six places after taking down No. 15 Kentucky and beating LSU, 72-70, on Dre Davis' last-second shot.

No. 18 Marquette and No. 25 Maryland had the biggest drops of teams still in the poll, each losing seven places. No. 21 Missouri fell six spots after losing to No. 5 Tennessee and to No. 8 Texas A&M on a last-second 3-pointer.

In and out

No. 24 Creighton returned to the poll for the first time since Nov. 25 after wins over Providence and Marquette. No. 23 Clemson is back in after taking down Duke. Illinois joined UConn in dropping out of the poll following an 82-73 loss to Rutgers.

Conference watch

The SEC had at least nine teams in the poll for the seventh straight week, including the top three and five of the top 10. No other league has had more than six ranked teams in any week this season. 

The Big Ten has six ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the Big East with three. The ACC and American Athletic Conference each had one.

Here's the full AP Top 25: 

1. Auburn
2. Alabama
T-3. Florida
T-3. Duke
5. Tennessee
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John’s
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball rankings: Battle for top spot between Auburn and Alabama

College basketball rankings: Battle for top spot between Auburn and Alabama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes