RACHEL BONNETTA (VOICEOVER): Here is everything you need to know about Croatia heading into the World Cup. The Blazers have qualified for their second consecutive World Cup, but they sure did make it interesting. With qualification hanging in the balance, they replaced their head coach with just one game remaining. But new manager, Zlatko Dalic, led them to a 4-1 playoff series win against Greece to punch their ticket to Russia.

RACHEL BONNETTA: Despite their struggles in qualifying, this team is loaded with top European talent.

RACHEL BONNETTA (VOICEOVER): Real Madrid's Luka Modric is the star, and is no stranger to the big stage. Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic will line up alongside him in the midfield. And they'll look for goals from Juventus striker, Mario Mandzukic.

RACHEL BONNETTA (VOICEOVER): We do know one thing for sure, Croatia will look beautiful on the field in their classic red and white checkerboard kits. Standing in their way in group D is Argentina, Iceland, and Nigeria.

RACHEL BONNETTA: No big.

RACHEL BONNETTA (VOICEOVER): The FIFA World Cup begins June 14th on Fox FS1 and streaming live on Fox Sports mobile.