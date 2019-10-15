Stephen Strasburg dominates as Nationals win Game 3, one win away from World Series
Video Details
Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg tied a post season career-high with 12 strikeouts over 7 strong innings. Howie Kendrick came up big once again as Washington pushes St. Louis to the brink, winning Game 3, 8-1.
