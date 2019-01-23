John Petty helps Alabama roll No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53
John Petty helps Alabama roll No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53. The Crimson Tide improve to 12-6 overall and 3-3 in conference. Petty led the Tide with 15 points.
