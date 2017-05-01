The backfield behind Aaron Rodgers will look completely different in 2017, as the Green Bay Packers announced they released running backs Don Jackson and Christine Michael on Monday.

It looked like the two players were going to have an impact next season after Eddie Lacy, who had been the Packers’ featured back for the past four years, departed for Seattle in the offseason.

But Green Bay drafted three running backs last weekend to push both of them out of contention for playing time. Jamaal Williams (BYU), Aaron Jones (UTEP) and Devante Mays (Utah State) will share the duties at running back in 2017.

Jackson signed with Green Bay last May and appeared in just three games before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16. Michael played in six regular-season games and appeared in all three postseason contests after he was claimed off waivers on Nov. 16.