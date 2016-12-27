Watch fired Rex Ryan leave the Buffalo team facility in his Bills-themed truck

Tuesday was not the easiest day for Rex Ryan. He was fired as head coach by the Buffalo Bills and his twin brother, Rob, was canned as the team’s assistant head coach.

So of course reporters were camped out trying to get a sound bite from the former head coach known for being outspoken. But Rex Ryan was in no mood to talk.

“Hey dudes,” Ryan told two local reporters. “No offense. I’m not talking.”

Then Ryan was seen pulling out of the Bills’ facility in a pickup truck painted in the team’s colors.

Last month, Rex Ryan said he'd have to be dragged kicking & screaming out of Buffalo. Moments ago, he left 1BD in his pickup. @News_8 #Bills pic.twitter.com/ug7FVJxXdK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 27, 2016

Rex definitely will need to get that truck repainted ASAP.