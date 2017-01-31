Bill Belichick traded his hoodie for a suit on Super Bowl Opening Night

Bill Belichick has practically trademarked the cut-off hoodie. It’s a staple of his wardrobe, which doesn’t feature much variety at all.

But on Monday at Opening Night, Belichick left his sweatshirt at home – or maybe the team hotel – and traded it in for a suit.

For any other coach, this wouldn’t be a big deal. For Belichick, it’s huge. He was one of the only people from either team who dressed up as much as he did. All of the players wore the Super Bowl-themed sweatshirts, while Falcons coach Dan Quinn sported a polo.

Here’s what Belichick usually looks like on a weekly basis.

As you can see, it’s quite the change, and it looked somewhat bizarre, to be honest. The Internet, unsurprisingly, was just as stunned as everyone else by Belichick’s attire.

Bill Belichick is in a full suit!#Patriots — T Town Sports (@TTownSports1) January 31, 2017

Belichick going full suit on #SB51 opening night. Only thing better woulda been cutoff sleeves on the suit coat. — Bart D. (@HeyCoachBart) January 31, 2017

@NEPD_Loyko @WillBrinson First time I've ever seen Belichick dress better than the opposing coach. Need torn sleeves on that suit jacket. — Ollie Reynolds (@Kid_From_Quincy) January 31, 2017

The only reason to watch #SuperBowl opening night: Bill Belichick is wearing a suit and tie. — Ben Destefan (@bdestefan_RH) January 31, 2017