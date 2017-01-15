Michael Bennett erupted at a reporter questioning Seahawks’ defense

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett had just finished giving credit to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan when a reporter’s follow-up question sent him into a tirade.

The reporter began a question with “You weren’t able to get as much pressure on him as you were …” before being cut off with a vulgar response.

Per the Seattle Times:

“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.

“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”

While the Seahawks obviously had some defensive shortcomings in Saturday’s 36-20 loss in the divisional round, Bennett did have one of the team’s three sacks of Ryan, who was hit eight times.

Bennett also got into it a bit during the game with Atlanta left tackle Jake Matthews over a cut block in their Week 6 meeting, a 26-24 thriller the Seahawks won.

That play led to Bennett needing surgery and missing five weeks, and it had Bennett jawing at Matthews on the field Saturday. He was even pulled briefly after a third-quarter confrontation between the two.