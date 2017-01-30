Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not have surgery

The news from the Miami Dolphins is good, or at least appears to be when it comes to Ryan Tannehill and his partially torn MCL and ACL.

According to muliple reports this morning Ryan Tannehill will not have to have surgery on his grade II MCL sprain which includes a partial tear of the MCL and a small tear in the ACL. MCL’s typically heal themselves over time but ACL tears need surgical repair.

Tannehill’s off-season will still be rehabilitation and ProFootballTalk.com reported that Tannehill may travel to Germany for specialized platelet therapy.

…he’s looking at the possibility of traveling to Germany for the platelet-rich plasma therapy used by athletes including basketball star Kobe Bryant over the years.

Tannehill is still having issues with his MCL which is why there is consideration for the overseas trip but he should be ready for the start of the season barring any setbacks. The Dolphins will however have to keep his knee firmly in the back of their mind. While Matt Moore proved a capable back-up late in the season the Dolphins will need to find a longer term investment given the age of Moore, 32.

In Pro-Bowl news, Jay Ajayi led the AFC squad with 18 rushing on seven carries. He led the AFC in both carries and attempts. He also added 5 receptions for 14 yards. The five receptions tied him for first on the AFC. Jarvis Landry did not register a catch after an early drop. The AFC won the game that was held in Orlando, Fl.

