LA Chargers re-sign TE Jeff Cumberland despite early injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed tight end Jeff Cumberland to a one-year contract.

The Chargers announced the deal Wednesday for Cumberland, who still hasn’t played in a regular-season game for the club.

The Chargers signed Cumberland last year after he spent six seasons with the New York Jets, but he injured his Achilles tendon during their second preseason game. He missed the entire regular season.

Cumberland played 65 games for the Jets, catching 86 passes for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Chargers have six tight ends on their roster with Cumberland’s return.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL