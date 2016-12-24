Jay Ajayi is in rare historical company after rushing for 206 yards vs. Bills

Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 34-31, Saturday.

The running back from Boise State ran himself into some elite company, too.

The Bills have certainly seen enough of Ajayi. In the first meeting with Buffalo, he rushed for 214 yards.

In the rematch in Orchard Park, he added 206 yards on 32 carries, including a 57-yarder in overtime.

Ajayi wasn’t the only Miami hero on the day as Andrew Franks kicked a 55-yard field goal to force overtime and then kicked the game-winner in the final minute of the extra session.

The Miami victory ended Buffalo’s playoff hopes, but Miami — 10-5 and playing without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill — would be in if the postseason started today.

 