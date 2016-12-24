Jay Ajayi is in rare historical company after rushing for 206 yards vs. Bills

Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, 34-31, Saturday.

The running back from Boise State ran himself into some elite company, too.

Jay Ajayi is 4th player in @NFL history to rush for 200 yards in a game 3 times in a single season #BUFvsMIA — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 24, 2016

The Bills have certainly seen enough of Ajayi. In the first meeting with Buffalo, he rushed for 214 yards.

In the rematch in Orchard Park, he added 206 yards on 32 carries, including a 57-yarder in overtime.

Most rush yards in a game this year:

236 Le'Veon Bell vs Bills

214 Jay Ajayi vs Bills

206 Jay Ajayi vs Bills

204 Jay Ajayi vs Steelers — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 24, 2016

Ajayi wasn’t the only Miami hero on the day as Andrew Franks kicked a 55-yard field goal to force overtime and then kicked the game-winner in the final minute of the extra session.

The Miami victory ended Buffalo’s playoff hopes, but Miami — 10-5 and playing without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill — would be in if the postseason started today.