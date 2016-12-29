Five things to look for in Chargers’ 2016 season finale

The 5-10 Chargers host the 11-4 Chiefs for the final game of the season. Here are five things to look for during Sunday’s game.

Coming off a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns last week, the San Diego Chargers look to end their tumultuous season against the Kansas City Chiefs, who recently throttled their AFC West division rival Denver Broncos 33-10. Having been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now, the Chargers do not have much to play for.

Playing the red-hot Chiefs does not warrant much optimism looking ahead to the season finale. But here are a few things that the fans can look for:

1. Melvin Gordon reaches 1,000 rushing yards

Now, this one isn’t a given. Since sustaining an injury against the Carolina Panthers, Melvin Gordon has yet to play a snap. In a year marred by injury, bad luck and no shot at the playoffs, it may be the smart move to sit him for the season finale.

Come Sunday, that may not be the case, and we could very well see Gordon reach the 1,000-yard milestone with three more rushing yards. Having accumulated 997 for the season, it would be hard to envision him sitting out the final game and missing the opportunity to put the stamp on the end to what has been a great year for the second-year running back.

2. Joey Bosa gets double-digit sacks in his rookie season

You all booed him, admit it. I was at Seaworld watching the draft with hundreds of Chargers fans, and when Joey Bosa’s name was called, it was met with boos. It wasn’t Laremy Tunsil, or Jalen Ramsey, or whomever we were “supposed” to take. It was the guy everyone seemed to overlook and forget about, including myself.

Oops.

Even after missing all of training camp and not playing a snap until Week 5, Bosa can reach the double-digit sack milestone with either a sack of his own or half a sack of Alex Smith. This special rookie is going to be the cornerstone of the Chargers’ defensive unit for years to come, and reaching that goal would help validate what has been a brilliant (although initially tedious) rookie campaign.

3. The Chargers may be playing their final snaps in San Diego

Well, it’s a maybe. Heck, last year I already said goodbye to them. Many of us assumed the Miami game, full of emotions fueled by nostalgia, was going to be the last one played by the Chargers in San Diego. Yet here we are again, a year later, possibly saying goodbye to the franchise for good.

I do not expect the emotions to be as strong, as it seems many fans have cut ties with the team and are tired of supporting the Bolts. I will be there, donning my powder blue No. 28 jersey. And after witnessing a complete Silver and Black takeover two weeks ago, any Blue and Gold will be a welcome sight. This truly feels like the end of their era, and the end of years of history and tradition.

4. Both the defense and Philip Rivers have a turnover streak coming into Sunday’s game. Will either continue?

You can probably guess which streak is preferred. Entering Week 17, the Chargers defense has forced a turnover in every game this season. Without Jason Verrett and constant injury across the defensive unit, that is impressive. One more interception or fumble recovery would make that an entire year of taking the ball away in every contest.

On the other hand, while not for the entire season, Philip Rivers has an interception in six straight games. To no surprise, the team is also 1-5 in those games. The team would love to see a clean game from him, as his turnovers have put the defense in some incredibly tight spots.

5. Tyrell Williams reaches 1,000 yards receiving

After losing Malcom Floyd, Stevie Johnson, Danny Woodhead and Keenan Allen either in the offseason or very early in the regular season, Rivers was short on weapons.

Tyrell Williams stepped up.

Under the assumption Travis Benjamin would slide into the No. 1 receiver role, many fans did not expect Williams, an undrafted free agent last year, to take that spot so smoothly. Aside from some mistakes (route running, drops), he has been nothing but a stellar target for Rivers all season. Williams enters the season finale with 989 yards, and needs 11 more to reach 1,000.

To think that we may have a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and a defense that has taken the ball away in every game, and be only 5-11 by the end of the season is unimaginable.

*Antonio Gates needs two touchdowns to pass Tony Gonzalez for most all-time by a tight end

Eh, there’s always next season. I’d love to be wrong, but this isn’t happening.

*Playoff implications

The Chiefs will make the playoffs with or without or help, but a win over the Chiefs would help an Oakland Raiders team secure a first-round bye. With Derek Carr injured, they could use all the time they can to help Matt McGloin adjust to starting in the postseason.

*The final Mike McCoy game

It’s hard to imagine the Chargers ownership doing anything intelligent these days, but they may have no choice but to fire head coach Mike McCoy following the game. We wish him the best.

Hope to see you all at the game. It’s been some kind of year. Let’s let loose at the Q.

