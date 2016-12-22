Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Heading into Week 16 Fantasy Football action, it’s safe to say that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is a must-sit against the New England Patriots.

In addition to being a bust with the New York Jets in real life, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is in the same category when it comes to fantasy football. Not only has he failed to score a touchdown for the Jets since they acquired him earlier in the season, he continues to not make much of an impact in their receiving game.

The past three games, Jenkins has only totaled six receptions for just 67 yards and zero touchdowns. While the Jets don’t use their tight ends much as receiving targets, needless to say, Jenkins hasn’t done much of anything when given opportunities.

As several fantasy football owners are ready for championship week in their respective leagues, they shouldn’t risk anything hoping for a sleeper pick in Jenkins. Against the New England Patriots, the Jets don’t stand a chance against one of the premier teams in the NFL.

Owners should use another tight end this week or even hit the waiver wire for a replacement since Jenkins can’t be depended on for anything. Since the Patriots will more than likely obliterate the Jets this holiday weekend, there aren’t many fantasy options to get excited for on the Jets with the exception of possibly wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Jenkins? It’s shocking to even see he’s still owned in some fantasy leagues this season. At any rate, sit him this week and make sure every starting option in your lineup is the best you’ve got.

This isn’t a time to risk in the grand scheme of things. With this being the final week in fantasy football, it’s all about making the right decisions, even if it includes trusting your gut more than what the pros are saying about your favorite fantasy players.

In the case of Jenkins, you’re better off sitting him and just grab anyone else at tight end at this point. It’ll be shocking to even see him on the Jets when this season is over as they anxiously hit the offseason with hopes of rebounding in 2017.

