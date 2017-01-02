Cardinals RB David Johnson carted off field after suffering leg injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was carted to the locker room after appearing to suffer a serious left leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson entered Week 17 with 2,074 total yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, in what was otherwise a disappointing year for the Cardinals.

He set the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage to start a season (15), and was 159 receiving yards shy of becoming the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.