Reggie Bush sets embarrassing rushing record

Buffalo Bills running back Reggie Bush has set an NFL record that is not likely to be repeated or something that he can be proud of.

Bush is the first running back in league history to finish the season with 10 more or carries and gain negative yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

He did not get a carry in the team's 30–10 loss in Buffalo's season finale against the New York Jets, so Bush finishes the 2016 season with 12 rushes for –3 yards, but he did score one touchdown, and that was a one-yard score in a Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s tough,” Bush said last week. “I just didn’t have a lot of opportunities this year. And so I’m not worried about that, finishing with negative yards or anything like that. If I had more opportunities, it would be a different story. But I didn’t have that.”

The Bills this season led the NFL in rushing offense, yards per rushing attempt and rushing touchdowns. Buffalo also has missed the playoffs in each of the last 17 seasons.

– Scooby Axson

