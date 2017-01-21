49ers Lose Out on Gus Bradley as Defensive Coordinator, Hired On by Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers courtship of former head coach and coordinator candidate Gus Bradley came to an end Friday night, when Bradley was reported to be joining the San Diego Chargers staff.

The San Francisco 49ers presumably have a new head coach, Kyle Shanahan, but are still looking to track down a much-needed defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

One of the main candidates was former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, whom the Jaguars fired late last season.

The defensive-minded Bradley also served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks between 2009 and 2012.

So it makes sense why the Niners targeted him so heavily. And it’s unfortunate Bradley will be moving back to California, just not to Santa Clara.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in a report from Friday night, Bradley is poised to join new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as Los Angeles’ new defensive coordinator.

Former Jaguars HC Gus Bradley has agreed to become DC for then Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

This, of course, came in the wake of San Francisco increasing its offer to Bradley, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver.

Bradley wanted to work with former Niners head coaching candidate Tom Cable, according to various reports, but San Francisco’s front office eventually selected Shanahan, which was obviously the better pick.

It’s also all but unlikely the Niners bring back last year’s defensive coordinator, Jim O’Neil, who was at the helm of a franchise-worst defense in 2016.

Regardless, the list of candidates for the position has grown awfully thin. And it wouldn’t be surprising if San Francisco had to wait another year to lure in a promising coordinator candidate.

Meanwhile, Shanahan and the new coaching regime will have plenty on their plate as they oversee the very beginnings of a complete Niners rebuild.

