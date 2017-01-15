OKC Thunder player grades from the first half of the season
41 games. 24 wins. Let’s dish out some player grades.
Think of every emotion you’ve ever experienced. I’m not talking the five basic ones from Inside Out. I’m talking all those complex ones that make you do absolutely insane things: love, surprise, relief…just look at this list.
If we were to pick 20 random games from this Thunder season, I can guarantee you all 25 of those emotions would come up at some point. Even the wins.
Remember when they barely eeked out a win against the 76ers in the first game of the season? I was definitely sympathetic for myself (and the rest of Thunder nation) because we experienced life without [REDACTED] for the first time.
Or how about the time Russ made Clint Capela his great-great-great-great-great grandson?
That’s the definition of euphoria if I’ve ever experienced it (and I haven’t because [REDACTED] decided he didn’t want to show up in Games Five-Seven of the Western Conference Finals). So what. I’m still experiencing sadness/grief. And I probably will until the crows call.
But we’re not here to talk emotions. We’re here to review 15 basketball players, and their on-court experiences through 41 games of the 2016-2017 NBA season. Some have been good, very few have been great. Let’s get to work.
Alex Abrines
Shooting Guard, OKC Thunder
B
Steven Adams
Center, OKC
Thunder
A-
Semaj Christon
Point Guard, OKC Thunder
B-
Nick Collison
Power Forward, OKC Thunder
A
Jerami Grant
Small Forward, OKC Thunder
B+
Josh Huestis
Small Forward, OKC Thunder
D
Enes Kanter
Center, OKC Thunder
A
Joffrey Lauvergne
Center, OKC Thunder
B
Anthony Morrow
Shooting Guard, OKC Thunder
D-
Victor Oladipo
Shooting Guard, OKC Thunder
C+
Cameron Payne
Point Guard, OKC Thunder
C
Andre Roberson
Small Forward, OKC Thunder
A
Domantas Sabonis
Power Forward, OKC Thunder
B-
Kyle Singler
Small Forward, OKC Thunder
D+
Russell Westbrook
Point Guard, OKC Thunder
A+
You’ve probably noticed that most of the grades are in fact positive. That’s because these young guys have impressed me this season. My motto for this team going into the season was 2020, but they’ve kicked that down to 2019.
If Sam Presti can keep all these guys around, the Thunder have something special. Everybody in the organization has an amazing work ethic, and they all have focused in on their biggest flaws this season.
All those emotions you’ve felt through the first 41 games? Be ready to experience all those again.
