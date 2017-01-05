NBA Rumors: Cavs Keeping An Eye On Rondo, Chalmers?

NBA Rumors: With a gaping hole at the backup point guard position, the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to Rajon Rondo, Mario Chalmers

LeBron James usually gets what he wants.

So when he went public with the comments that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have a true backup point guard, don’t expect those words to fall on deaf ears. This is LeBron saying, “enough is enough, give me a backup point guard.”

Question is, what will Cavs management do about this, very evident, problem?

[via Cleveland.com] Seated on the Bulls’ bench for the third consecutive game was Rajon Rondo, a former All-Star who signed a two-year, $27 million deal in the offseason to come to Chicago. If the Bulls aren’t going to play him, he’d like to be traded or bought out of his contract so he can choose his next team. The Cavs are watching this development. Mario Chalmers is a free agent now. He’s recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season. He hasn’t worked out for any teams, but he remains on Cleveland’s radar.

The big problem in maneuvering to secure a “true” backup point guard is that the Cavs don’t have any open roster spots at the moment. In other words, if they wish to not cut anyone right now, Cleveland would likely have to make a trade for Rondo – which they won’t, assuming he could be bought out or waived later this season – or trade away a player or two before signing Mario Chalmers.

With Jordan McRae and Kay Felder the only thing backing up Kyrie Irving, it’s pretty clear that the Cavs need to make a move sooner rather than later. Especially with J.R. Smith expected to be out another few weeks.

And with LeBron chiming in, perhaps Cleveland’s move comes a bit quicker.

This article originally appeared on