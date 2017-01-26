Drake to host first annual NBA awards show

Drake’s has his hands on anything, everything, most of the world.

If there’s a business opportunity in sports or music he hasn’t already locked down, rest assured it’s in the works.

With that said, the Toronto rapper and Raptors global brand ambassador has secured one of his most high-profile opportunities yet in nailing down a gig as host of the NBA’s inaugural NBA awards show.

Drake revealed the news on John Calipari’s Cal Cast podcast on Thursday, per Variance Magazine‘s Jonathan Robles (h/t CBS Sports’ Ananth Pandian).

Drake brought up the award show around the podcast’s 29th minute.

“I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say this,” Drake said. “We’ll find out…I’m actually producing and hosting the first annual NBA awards this year.”

Drake went on, explaining exactly what he’ll be in charge of as host and producer.

“I get to take the reins on it, which again the ESPYs let me do great things and I thank them a lot for that. Usually award shows sometimes are a bit restrictive, but they let me do a lot at the ESPYs, so we’ll expand on that concept. I love hosting, I love being in a room with iconic, legendary people that I look up to and having that pressure to make them laugh and enjoy their evening. Hopefully that will go well.”

Though the details of the actual event remain slim, the show will air on TNT and hand out awards such as league MVP and other notable honoraries. It’s meant to consolidate the formerly spread out awards and dole them out in a single night.

I, for one, am all onboard for this. Drake, though extremely Drake-y, is still going to put his heart and soul into making this thing entertaining. Because there is nothing Drake is more personally invested in than impressing other famous people.

Moreover, I’ll take any excuse I can get to see the league’s top players put on suits for a night of jokes, awards and roasting Dion Waiters. The content will be, in a word, tremendous.

Dan is on Twitter. As a brand man once said, “I feel bad for our country, but this is tremendous content.”