Magic Wands: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks 18-16 Orlando Magic 16-20

Time/TV: 7 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Hawks by 2.5

Tickets: $22-$502 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Magic 131, Hawks 120 in Atlanta on Dec. 13; Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 4 in Atlanta; Feb. 25 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Atlanta 100.1 101.8 103.0 50.5 24.6 15.9 26.8 Orlando 97.5 101.2 105.6 49.2 21.5 12.9 23.5





1) Elfrid Payton has shown some improvements as questions about him continue to swirl. He remains a work in progress.

2) Jodie Meeks provided a key spark for the Orlando Magic in their win over the New York Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes. Meeks has proven a solid replacement while Evan Fournier recovers from injury.

3) Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap met with coach Mike Budenholzer to discuss recent trade rumors, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. Millsap though reiterated he knows where his heart is and it is in Atlanta with the Hawks.

4) The Atlanta Hawks are in need of change and that may mean trading Paul Millsap, Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.

5) Xavier Cooper of Soaring Down South evaluates the trade scenarios for Paul Millsap. Tom Atkinson of Soaring Down South further evaluates the trade rumors swirling around Atlanta.

6) The point guard matchup between Elfrid Payton and Dennis Schroder will prove key for the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks tonight.

7) Like the Orlando Magic, the Atlanta Hawks have a big road trip coming up, Andrew Snyder of Soaring Down South writes.

8) Our Jake Walker evaluates the current point guard trade market as the trade deadline inches closer.

9) Tracy McGrady’s career speaks for itself, Dar-Wei Chen of 16 Wins a Ring writes, but a Hall of Fame induction would validate it more.

10) The Atlanta Hawks plan to retire Pete Maravich’s No. 44 jersey later this year, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

11) The Orlando Magic are still a tough team to figure out. And this week’s power rankings bear that out.

12) Both Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo debuted special Magic colorways of the Jordan XXXI. They wore them for the first time in Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

13) Kacy Sager of BBall Breakdown explains why the Atlanta Hawks’ win over the San Antonio Spurs had plenty of meaning.

