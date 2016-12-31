Dwyane Wade’s New Year’s Eve outfit is better than yours
Dan Carson
New year, same Dwyane Wade.
The reliably fashion-forward shooting guard of the Chicago Bulls tweeted out a picture to fans of the outfit he’s entering 2017 in. It may be part ostrich, part wolf.
Whatever it is, it is all fly:
2017 here I come!!!! pic.twitter.com/S5RYcbUtou
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 31, 2016
Strong work here by Wade, who appears to be doing better after leaving Wednesday night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets due to a migraine.
Dan is on Twitter. 2017 is going to be such a better year hopefully maybe oh god what if it isn’t.