Dwyane Wade’s New Year’s Eve outfit is better than yours

New year, same Dwyane Wade.

The reliably fashion-forward shooting guard of the Chicago Bulls tweeted out a picture to fans of the outfit he’s entering 2017 in. It may be part ostrich, part wolf.

Whatever it is, it is all fly:

Strong work here by Wade, who appears to be doing better after leaving Wednesday night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets due to a migraine.

Dan is on Twitter. 2017 is going to be such a better year hopefully maybe oh god what if it isn’t.