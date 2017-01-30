Denver Nuggets: Three Players That Are Untouchable

it will be interesting to see what the Denver Nuggets do with the trade deadline approaching.

With the trade deadline creeping closer, the Nuggets have a dilemma on their hands. Do they try to make a trade, or do they play with the players that they currently have?

Also, what teams would they be interested in doing business with?

While these are interesting questions, there are some players that the Nuggets would love to hold onto. At the same time, the Nuggets possess players that many players would love to get their hands on as well.

Cleveland is wanting Jameer Nelson to backup Kyrie Irving, teams lacking a post presence are interested in Jusuf Nurkic, and other teams are intrigued by Danilo Gallinari. However, let us focus on which players are not leaving Denver anytime soon in the future.

Whether it be for contract, potential, or even personal reasons, these three players are most likely the least to leave the Mile High City this season.

Without further adieu, let’s get started.

1. Nikola Jokic.

Let me get the most obvious choice out-of-the-way first. Nikola Jokic is becoming a star in front of our eyes, and the Nuggets couldn’t be happier.

Everything that Jokic has done so far has been successful, and has been a great indicator of the superstar that may be emerging in Denver. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last year, he’s a hit with the fans, and he’s moving the ball around fantastically in games.

The great thing is, he did this all while falling to the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.

With all of this potential and the great play in his first two seasons, I think it’s safe to say that Jokic is here to stay in Denver.

He’s a big man from Serbia, who is a gifted passer and can hit the three-ball when he needs to. There is one interesting fact about Jokic that can show the amount of talent that he possesses.

Jokic is the first player in 40 years to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per 36 minutes in his first or second season.

If this young Nuggets team wants to make a playoff run this season, they should expect to have Nikola Jokic leading the way.

2. Jamal Murray.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to most Nuggets fans, but Jamal Murray shouldn’t be put into any trade offers this season.

He has shown a lot of potential during his rookie season, as we picked him at seventh overall in last year’s draft. Murray can play both of the guard positions, and has had flashes of something special this season.

The only downside of him so far is that he has been very inconsistent with his shooting. A good example is the fact of Murray missing his first 18 shot attempts, but then in a game against the Chicago Bulls, he dropped 24 on 9/13 shooting.

As I stated before, Murray can play both of the guard positions, so he can be a valuable player in the future.

He is very valuable right now, as he can come off of the bench and give a set of fresh legs for whichever guard position needs it. I can see the potential that Murray holds, and apparently the NBA can see it as well, since he will join Emmanuel Mudiay and Nikola Jokic in the Rising Stars Challenge.

He could be something special, it’s just up to the Nuggets to hang on to him.

3. Emmanuel Mudiay.

Rounding out the list, we have the 20-year-old point guard, Emmanuel Mudiay. You may be wondering, “Isn’t this just the list of Nuggets players in the Rising Stars Challenge?”

If you were, you would be right. That fact alone should be enough to keep them around if you can. This being said, Mudiay has been the epitome of the word inconsistent. He makes a great shot or pass on one possession, then a horrific turnover the next.

He’s really been up and down during his two-year career, but there’s a reason why he needs to stick around in the Mile High City.

The answer is one word: potential. Sure, he makes mistakes, but there are very few 20 year old’s in the NBA who don’t. Sure, he’s not a great shooter, but his field goal percentage has slightly picked up from last year. He’s getting better, but it’s going to take some time.

A great example of what he could be came in a game on the road against the Boston Celtics earlier this season. The Nuggets were on game four of a five game road stand against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

How did Denver respond? The Nuggets blew them out, with Mudiay dropping 30 points. The most impressive part about that was his 24 point first quarter, where he outscored the entire Celtics team.

This is a special team the Nuggets might have here, and these guys are some of the main parts of it. If Denver wants to make the playoffs, then it starts with these players.

