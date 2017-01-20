Miami DE Dion Jordan May Be Looking For A New Home

Former Oregon Football Defensive End Dion Jordan has found himself in trouble again and may be cut in Miami.

Dion Jordan has not acted the way a typical number 3 overall pick should. He has been suspended for not abiding by the NFL Substance Abuse Police – twice. During the suspensions he injured himself and has gone through two knee surgeries and now, with the Offseason in front of him will likely find himself on the wrong end of the field in Miami.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the former Oregon Defensive End is having ‘issues’ with the team that will likely lead to him being cut from the Dolphins for good. If he is cut, one team that may take a chance could be the Dallas Cowboys, at least that is what Fox Sports thinks concerning Jordan.

Jordan had his most successful season in the NFL in his Rookie season in 2013. He played in 16 games, had 26 tackles to go with 2 sacks and 2 defended passes. He was suspended 6 games in 2014 and for the entire 2015 season before being re-instated with Miami in 2016.

Dion Jordan returned to practice in late November after roughly two seasons away. He did not see any game time in the final month of the season with the Miami Dolphins.

