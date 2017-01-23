Former Kansas State Star Nelson Tough in NFC Title Game

Kansas State football fans enjoy watching former Wildcats in the NFL. It was tough day for two former Wildcats in Sunday’s conference championship games.

Former Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson amazed me and many others by playing in the NFC championship game on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers.

He suffered broken ribs in the division playoff game against the New York Giants just two weeks ago.

He practiced with the Packers’ rehab group last week.

Get the FanSided App

If you have ever had a broken rib, you know how painful they are.

I didn’t expect him to play and Nelson was listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game.

After he missed all of last season with a knee injury, he was obviously determined to play in the NFC championship game.

He knew what the stakes were. The team was a game away from another trip to the Super Bowl.

Nelson suited up against the Falcons and wore a lot of extra padding under his uniform.

He also caught 6-passes for 67-yards and a touchdown pass.

I wondered if he would have any impact on the game and whether he would be able to contribute. The Packers never doubted.

Aaron Rogers completed his first pass of the game, a 27-yard strike over the middle to the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, Nelson’s 3-yard touchdown catch at the end of the third quarter was far from enough to help the Packers win.

Another former Wildcat’s team suffered a similar outcome in the AFC championship. Andale, Kansas native B.J. Finney’s Pittsburg Steelers lost to the New England Patriots.

This article originally appeared on