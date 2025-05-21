National Football League Which QBs have the most help? Ranking all 32 NFL supporting casts Updated May. 28, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The problem with quarterback rankings is they often don’t allow for context.

Football is the ultimate team game, but so often we boil things down to the QBs while ignoring the pieces around them. Even the best quarterbacks need guys to block, catch and run the ball. That’s not to mention the importance of your playcaller, as we’ve seen the effect that good coaching and smart design can have on an offense.

This is a ranking of the best support systems in the NFL — minus their signal-caller. Leave your preconceived notions about the league’s quarterbacks at the door, as we try to determine who has done the best job of helping them.

I’d like to clarify: I like what the Patriots have done this offseason, and I think their offense will ascend in 2025. But if we’re assessing their offense right now, so much of it is projection. We don’t know how well Will Campbell will transition to the NFL — or any of the rest of this rookie class, for that matter. We don’t know how well Stefon Diggs will rebound from his ACL injury. We don’t truly know if Josh McDaniels is good at calling an offense without Tom Brady involved. There’s a lot to feel optimistic about, but just not very much you can hang your hat on.

Whatever else happens, I’m incredibly confident Malik Nabers is about to be a superstar. His talent jumped off the screen on a dismal Giants team, and the talent level around him is undeniably better now. Truthfully, this could be a surprisingly solid unit if the offensive line — particularly Andrew Thomas — manage to stay healthy. Darius Slayton is better than he’ll get credit for, and Tyrone Tracy had some exciting moments as a rookie. I also still believe in Brian Daboll as a coach and playcaller. But really, if you’re looking for reasons to be excited as a Giants fan, it starts and ends with Nabers.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants runs with the ball after a catch against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Strange to think that the Jets’ offensive line should grow into a strength. That’s the benefit of back-to-back first-round picks at offensive tackle. That could make the duo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen even more potent. Garrett Wilson is a much better receiver than this ranking suggests, but the rest of New York’s pass-catchers don’t inspire a ton of confidence. Maybe Mason Taylor can grow into a receiving threat quickly, but that’s easier said than done for a rookie tight end.

It feels like a big deal that Cam Ward is going to start his NFL career behind an offensive line that should give him a chance. Maybe the Titans overpaid for a couple pieces there, but it still looks like it’s going to be a much better unit than what you’d expect from the team picking first in the draft. Calvin Ridley is still a solid enough receiver, and Tony Pollard still managed 1,000 yards on last year’s terrible team. The options behind them aren’t as exciting, but you’ve got to admit this isn’t an awful starting point.

There’s a world where the Browns’ offensive line stays fully healthy this year, and as a result their offense drastically outperforms expectations with Kevin Stefanski set to call plays again. Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku offer a solid pair of pass-catching targets, even if the depth there isn’t great. Between Quinshon Judkins, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, there are plenty of options to tote the rock. The big question for me is about the big guys up front. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin are still good players, but they aren’t getting any younger. Injuries up front have been a big problem at times over the past couple of years. Happy to be wrong if they buck the trend, but it’s not a bet I’d be excited to make.

After the turmoil of the past few years, it was nice to see the Jaguars try a low-key offseason — somewhat, at least. Granted, the Jags did swing a blockbuster trade for Travis Hunter, but they didn’t fall for the trap of splurging an obscene amount in free agency. They made some smart, small signings on the offensive line and brought in wideout Dyami Brown at a reasonable price. I like it. If Hunter hits quickly, then he and Brian Thomas Jr. just might rocket this offense up the list. And after watching Liam Coen’s offense in Tampa last year, there’s plenty of reason to hope that will happen.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during an NFL football practice at Miller Electric Center on May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Everything about the Steelers’ offense is … fine, in my opinion. D.K. Metcalf is a really good player, but I felt better about this receiving core before George Pickens was traded. Pat Freiermuth is a nice second option. Perhaps Calvin Austin or Roman Wilson can grow into a third option behind those guys, but I don’t quite trust them yet. I’m excited about the duo of Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, but that might depend on the continued development of the offensive line. Zach Frazier looks like he might be a future Pro Bowler at center, but we haven’t seen Troy Fautanu yet, and Broderick Jones hasn’t lived up to his draft slot. I wouldn’t call this a bad group, but it’s not one that I think has a terribly high ceiling with Arthur Smith calling the shots.

I’ll readily admit the Seahawks could be a much better offense than I’m giving them credit for right now. New OC Klint Kubiak was off to a fantastic start in New Orleans last year before his whole group got hurt. And if first-round pick Grey Zabel is a stud right away, it could have a big impact on an unstable offensive line. Right now, I’d just like to see it to believe it. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a star — of that I am confident. But he and Cooper Kupp don’t feel like they complement each other’s skill sets very well, and I’m not sure that I trust Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be a meaningful piece of things. If you’re going to pay Sam Darnold $100 million, I just think there’s more you could’ve done to put him in a good position.

It doesn’t feel like common knowledge that the Panthers’ O-line put together a top-10 season in 2024. Led by Taylor Moton, who allowed just one sack on the year, that group played a big role in Bryce Young’s second-year resurgence. The hope now is that Tetairoa McMillan plays like the No. 8 overall pick and spurs the pass-catchers in a similar way. Adam Thielen is still playing solid ball at the age of 35, and the running back room has some impressive depth. But the Panthers still need someone to step into a starring role, and McMillan is the best bet.

The Colts clearly have a lot of confidence in their homegrown options to replace Will Fries and Ryan Kelly up front. They might be right, but I’d still like to see it. Having Jonathan Taylor should help the transition, as JT looked like the All-Pro we remember from 2021 down the home stretch of last season. There’s not a star pass-catcher on this team, but Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are all capable guys, while Adonai Mitchell could still grow into something more. That’s without mentioning the addition of star tight end prospect Tyler Warren, or Shane Steichen’s résumé as a playcaller here. I do worry about the offensive line, but the Colts’ supporting cast is better than most seem to think.

On the one hand, it’s pretty scary to reboot the entire offensive line in one offseason. But on the other hand, if last year’s protection was terrible for C.J. Stroud, what’s the downside? Clearly, the Texans are betting that the switch to Nick Caley at offensive coordinator is going to pay dividends. And given the track record of Sean McVay’s coaching tree, maybe they’re right. Nico Collins is a top-10 — top-five? — receiver in the NFL. Christian Kirk, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon are solid pieces around him. Hopefully, one of the rookie receivers out of Iowa State is a star in the making. But the Texans’ success is going to hinge on how well this offensive line makeover works.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) completes a catch in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on December 25, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I can see the vision in Vegas, even if it’s not fully formed yet. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers offer a strong combination in the passing game, and Ashton Jeanty can tie it all together on the ground, with (hopefully) some big play potential remaining in Raheem Mostert’s legs. Laugh if you want, but new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had some explosive results in Philadelphia, particularly on the ground. I’m intrigued to see what he can do with a backfield this talented. The Raiders need more depth at the skill positions, but this is a solid starting point for the Pete Carroll era. It’s all going to depend on the offensive line. Is this the unit that surrendered a whopping 19 sacks in the first half of 2024, or the one that allowed just nine in the back half? That will probably determine how successful this offense is in the early going with Geno Smith at the helm.

Defensive upgrades were badly needed in the desert, but it’s still interesting that the Cardinals are running it back with essentially the same offense. Honestly, maybe that’s enough. There’s so much homegrown talent here — Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson, Trey Benson. If those guys continue their upward trajectory, this group could improve even without many outside additions. We know offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will put them in good positions. He just needs those guys to make the most of the opportunities alongside Kyler Murray.

The irony is that the Saints’ offense really isn’t in bad shape — as long as you ignore the quarterback. If we aren’t talking about the game’s most important position, there’s a lot to like. For starters, they’ve spent a ton of big resources on the offensive line, which was already solid in 2024 before it was decimated by injury. Speaking of injury, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are expected back after shortened seasons, with Brandin Cooks back in town as a decent third option. Alvin Kamara still has some gas in the tank. And it’s all being overseen by Kellen Moore, who has a reliable history of calling a top-10 offense. Quarterback is (probably) going to derail this entire plan, but the other pieces of this offense aren’t too shabby.

The Broncos boasted one of the best offensive lines in football last year, and their offense is called by Sean Payton. That’s enough to take them seriously. It’d still have been fun to see them do a bit more for their offense. Evan Engram is a nice addition if he can stay healthy. Denver also drafted running back R.J. Harvey and receiver Pat Bryant with Day 2 picks last month. Maybe those guys will be early contributors. But in May, it feels like the Broncos could use another weapon or two.

We’ve got to give the Chargers credit for at least trying to bump the talent level around Justin Herbert. Adding Mekhi Becton to a group that already featured Joe Alt is going to give the Chargers one of the biggest lines in the league, and putting two big backs like Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris behind them is downright nasty. I expect this team to run the ball with grinding physicality as well as big-play potential in 2025, which is exactly what Jim Harbaugh wants. And general manager Joe Hortiz didn’t stop there. Between Mike Williams, Tre Harris and Tyler Conklin, you’d like to think the Chargers have added at least one or two reliable targets other than Ladd McConkey.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) grabs a pass during a game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 28, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maybe you’d expect to see Washington a little higher after it made two big additions in March. Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel should give the Commanders a higher ceiling than last year, but I’d like to see what it looks like. Tunsil’s 2024 season wasn’t quite up to his lofty standard on a terrible Texans offensive line, and Samuel comes with some durability issues. I’d have liked to see Washington add some help at receiver and running back early in the draft, though I did love the addition of Josh Conerly Jr. Clearly, this isn’t a bad group for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to work with, as the Commanders reached the conference championship last season. I’m just not sure if this is one of the league’s better QB support systems just yet.

Trading for George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the top receiver duos in the game and makes this an offense worth being excited about. It’s going to be fascinating to see how first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer balances calling plays with the rest of his duties, and how much influence Dak Prescott has on the decision-making. Beyond that receiver duo, though, there’s cause for concern. The Cowboys are replacing a Hall of Famer in Zack Martin with a rookie at guard, and they desperately need left tackle Tyler Guyton to make a jump in Year 2. This O-line could be a liability if those two struggle. The running back room also doesn’t feel settled. Between Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue, a lead back should emerge — but there’s not a guaranteed difference-maker there. It’d also be nice if a third pass-catcher emerged as an option. Doesn’t matter if it’s Jake Ferguson, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Tolbert or KaVontae Turpin. It just needs to be someone.

Similar to the Packers, the handwringing about the receivers in Buffalo seems to have distracted everyone from the bread and butter of the offense. ProFootballFocus charted the Bills’ offensive line as a top-five unit in 2024, crediting it with just four of 14 sacks allowed on the season. That pairs well with a deep backfield, as both of James Cook’s backups finished with 500 scrimmage yards in 2024. Yes, it would be nice to see a Buffalo pass-catcher step up, but there are plenty of options. Khalil Shakir has emerged as one of the best young slots in the league, and there’s still plenty of time for Keon Coleman or Dalton Kincaid to break out. Reigning MVP Josh Allen is what elevates the Bills to the top of the league, but this is still a more talented offense than people would have you believe.

What a phenomenal thought exercise the Miami Dolphins are. How much do you value skill players against blockers? The Dolphins will probably provide your answer. Few teams can boast firepower like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Jonnu Smith was also criminally overlooked last year. With a bright offensive mind like Mike McDaniel pulling the strings for Tua Tagovailoa, we’ve seen these guys put up video game numbers. But how much does it matter if your offensive line isn’t reliable? This unit was already iffy in 2024, and then Terron Armstead retired. There’s a lot to like here, but it won’t be surprising if the Dolphins’ offensive line puts a cap on their full potential.

The focus in Green Bay is always on the quarterback and his receivers, but the real strength of Matt LaFleur's offense right now is the ground game. Thanks to Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, no one seems to have noticed that Josh Jacobs put up 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first season in green and gold — and he’s still only 27. With that as the foundation of the offense, the Packers just need one of these receivers to truly break out. Doesn’t matter if it’s Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks or Romeo Doubs. If just one of those guys can grow into an every-down difference-maker, the sky is the limit for Jordan Love & Co.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on December 23, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Don’t worry, I’m rolling my eyes, too. We’ve been here before with the Bears. Last year was the so-called best situation ever for a No. 1 pick at quarterback, and Chicago responded by losing 10 straight during Caleb Williams’ rookie year. But they’re trying, damn it. They responded to that debacle by hiring the most coveted playcaller in the NFL. And once he had the job, Ben Johnson immediately set about retooling the offensive line. If the Bears are going to improve in 2025, the trio of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman will be big components of it. A skill group of D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, D’Andre Swift, Cole Kmet and Luther Burden won’t hurt, either. We all know potential doesn’t mean anything in the NFL, but the potential is once again enticing in Chicago.

I’d just like to point out that the trio of Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have yet to play a single game together. As excited as we were for their new look receiver group in 2024, Brown went down during the preseason and Rice was lost for the year in September, and the Chiefs still made it to the Super Bowl. If all three of those guys are healthy and ready to roll, along with a healthier Isiah Pacheco, I think it makes a world of difference. Losing Joe Thuney hurts, but between the additions of Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons, I’m trusting that the Chiefs can get good enough left tackle play to mitigate his absence. Oh, and did I mention that Andy Reid is still designing and calling the plays? Don’t let last season’s slog color your perception of these guys too much. If their receivers are available, this could be the most explosive Chiefs offense we’ve seen since Tyreek Hill was traded.

Much like J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, Michael Penix Jr. will not struggle because of a lack of help. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but quality quarterback play is the only thing stopping the Falcons from being a playoff team. We’ve been saying for years how talented the skill players are, and the offensive line is still plenty good enough. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson even has some much-needed experience under his belt, entering his second year as a playcaller. It’s all there waiting for the right quarterback to step in and elevate it — though, that’s been the case in Atlanta for a while now. Maybe Penix is the guy who can finally deliver on the potential.

Everyone will want to talk about the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, or Zay Flowers’ return from the knee injury that kept him out of the playoffs. Fun as that might be, the Ravens’ biggest win of the offseason was keeping Ronnie Stanley in Baltimore. This offensive line was seen by many (including myself) as a weakness going into 2024, and now it’s starting to look like one of the league’s best units. Derrick Henry running behind those five guys, combined with Hopkins joining Flowers and Rashod Bateman in the receiver corps, could make this the best offense Lamar Jackson has ever had.

The 49ers would be higher on this list if we played the games on paper. They have All-Pro players at left tackle, running back, wide receiver and tight end, and a phenomenal playcaller piecing it all together for Brock Purdy. The problem is just the brutal reality of football: wear and tear. Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk are all returning from injuries that severely limited their 2024 seasons. George Kittle turns 32 in October. This is a fragile group, and it’s fair to wonder how many more years they’ll all be healthy and playing at the top of their game. But if they can all stay on the field, Kyle Shanahan's offense will again be one of the league’s most efficient and explosive.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for yards during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

I’m just begging the Rams’ offensive line to stay healthy in 2025, because this group should be scintillating if it can. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are already must-see TV, and now Davante Adams — even at the age of 32 — should lend a vertical, downfield element to the offense. The backfield, led by Kyren Williams, is strong, and the Rams just juiced their tight end depth by drafting Terrance Ferguson in the second round. With Sean McVay overseeing the playcalling, I legitimately think this could be the Rams’ best offense since that incredible 2018 group that reached Super Bowl LIII.

There are better receiver duos elsewhere in the league than the one in Tampa. But if we’re talking about the entirety of a receiver room, I don’t think you’ll find a better group than Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. And that’s without even mentioning that Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer are still kicking around on the roster. That’s what you’d call depth. It also extends to the running back position, where Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and even Sean Tucker have all made plays at different times. Of course, it’s all anchored by an offensive line that PFF graded as the third-best overall group in the league last year, highlighted by the stellar play of Tristan Wirfs. My only concern is that first-time OC Josh Grizzard will be Baker Mayfield’s third coordinator in three years with the Bucs, but the last two guys to hold the job are NFL head coaches now. Maybe that’s a good problem to have.

It feels a bit bold to put the Bengals this high, given the number of issues they’re facing. Try as they might to fix it, the offensive line still looks like a problem. Hopefully, Amarius Mims can take a big step forward in Year 2, because that unit needs someone to lend it some stability. I’m also not completely sold on Zac Taylor as either a head coach or a playcaller, to be blunt. Despite all of that, how much can you really dislike an offense that’s rolling out Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver? And if that’s not enough, the Bengals are also bringing back tight end Mike Gesicki, who had his best year since 2021 playing with Joe Burrow. I also feel like people are sleeping on the fact that Chase Brown flirted with 1,000 yards last year despite not breaking into the starting lineup until the second month of the season. Even with the concerns, this is once again a stacked offense for Burrow to work with.

Losing Ben Johnson to a division rival could be a tough adjustment; we’ll have to wait and see. But veteran offensive coordinator John Morton certainly can’t complain about the talent on hand. The Lions will be breaking in two new starters on their offensive line, but that unit is still anchored by three cornerstone players. And behind that line, Jared Goff will be able to work with one of the league’s best running back tandems, while looking for top-tier pass catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. Maybe it’s fair to wonder how many more years the Lions’ offensive line will play at the elite level we’ve seen in 2023 and 2024, but the talent is good enough to keep things humming in 2025, at the very least.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes an over the shoulder catch for a long first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday January 18, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's easy to understand why so many people have high hopes for J.J. McCarthy. How could you not, having just watched what this support system did for Sam Darnold? The Vikings are loaded at the skill positions, and they’ve improved their depth in 2025. They also spent a fortune revamping their offensive line, which was quietly a trouble spot for much of last year. And as exciting as all that talent is, it’s even better when it comes with great coaching. Kevin O’Connell has helped Kirk Cousins and Darnold play the best football of their careers. If McCarthy has Pro Bowl-caliber play in him, O’Connell can coax it out — with a big assist from a tremendously talented supporting cast, obviously.

The top spot might be the easiest to figure out in this entire exercise. The Eagles return 10 of 11 starters from the unit that cruised to a Super Bowl title, and they even did a nice job creating competition for Mekhi Becton’s vacant guard spot by trading for Kenyon Green. They have the best running back in football, an elite receiver duo, a quality tight end and the top offensive line in the game. Maybe there’s some small cause for concern with the loss of playcaller Kellen Moore to the Saints — first-time OC Kevin Patullo has been on staff since 2021 — but there’s too much talent here to lose sleep over it.

David Helman covers the NFL for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

