NFL Week 14 top plays: Cowboys-WFT, Ravens-Browns, Bills-Bucs, more

Week 14 of the NFL season is bringing the heat!

Kicking things off Sunday on FOX, it's a highly anticipated divisional face-off between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team .

In the afternoon, the New York Giants battle the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Buffalo Bills . And in tonight's finale, it's a clash between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the top moments from Week 14's action-packed slate.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Self-help

What's the old saying? If you want something done, you've got to do it yourself. Randy Gregory wholly embodied that adage on this tipped INT to himself.

Love to see it

Later in the first, Dak Prescott found Amari Cooper in the end zone to put the Cowboys up 10-0.

ROY

Micah Parsons already has Defensive Rookie of the Year pretty much locked up. He's shooting for another piece of hardware now: DPOY. This strip sack-turned-TD will certainly help his cause.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Getting going early

Early aka right out of the gate for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense came up with a tide-changing play on the game's first snap, jarring the ball loose and scooping it up for a fumble recovery TD.

Early … and often

Don't let Kansas City open a game with this type of momentum. Past outings have shown that the next three quarters are going to be incredibly difficult for LV's defense.

Have mercy

… And the beat goes on. This time, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the man of the moment.

In a flash!

The Chiefs are scoring fast, and their latest TD scorer is pretty fast as well. Welcome back, Josh Gordon!

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans

Whose man?

It's probably safe to say Seattle's defense had a miscommunication on this play. Brevin Jordan's path to the end zone was unscathed, as in he hauled HOU's first score of the day.

How do you do?

Rashaad Penny: Five fingers to the face! He unleashed this massive stiff arm en route to his first rushing TD of the day.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Excuse me!

Hi, my name is Cam Newton. I'll be bulldozing my way into the end zone to kick off this game.

Do it all guy

Cordarrelle Patterson: See above.

He. Will. Go.

All the way! Have yourself a pick-six, Mykal Walker!

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Strum it up!

Jarvis Landry's a TD celebration king. He had to do the dirty work first to give himself room for festivities.

Baker's Man

Baker Mayfield is cooking up scores early against Baltimore's defense.

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

A nice reminder

Message from Alvin Kamara: I'm back!

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Power runner

Need a red zone TD? Hand to D'Onta Foreman. Tennessee did just that on its first drive.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Still to come!

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Still to come!

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Still to come!

