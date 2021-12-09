Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

National Football League
Former Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his home, police in Roswell, Georgia, confirmed Thursday night. He was 33. 

No immediate cause of death was revealed, but police indicated it likely was the result of "a medical issue."

"Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," said Tim Lupo, public information officer for Roswell police, in a statement early Friday.

According to an ESPN report, multiple former teammates said Thomas might have sustained seizures recently.

After playing at Georgia Tech for three seasons, Thomas spent 10 seasons in the NFL, including more than eight with the Denver Broncos, the team that drafted him with the 22nd pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons from 2012-16, and was twice a second-team All-Pro performer, in 2013 and 2014. He was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Thomas' 9,055 receiving yards rank second all-time in Denver franchise history, as are his 60 receiving touchdowns. 

Thomas was traded to Houston midway through the 2018 season and played seven games with the Texans.

He last played with the New York Jets in 2019, starting 10 games. He announced his retirement in June of this year. 

Thomas finished his career with 724 receptions (48th all-time), 9,763 receiving yards (54th all-time) and 63 receiving touchdowns (tied 72nd all-time). He put up five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2012-16. 

Here is how the sports world reacted to Thomas' death:

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

