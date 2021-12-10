Micah Parsons Is Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons the best pass-rusher in the NFL? 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting (somewhat) pretty atop the NFC East, an achievement rookie Micah Parsons has played a big part in.

The former Penn State star and No. 12 overall pick in this summer's draft, who referred to himself as "The Terminator" earlier this season, has certainly lived up to the hype after excelling at both defensive end and linebacker over the course of his inaugural season.

Heading into Week 14, Parsons’ 10 sacks are tied for eighth-most in the NFL, and those same 10 sacks made Cowboys history as a single-season rookie record.

That record was formerly held by DeMarcus Ware, who racked up eight sacks in 2005. With another sack this week, Parsons would be the first rookie to record at least one sack in six straight games since Jevon Kearse (1999), who went on to set the NFL’s rookie sacks record with 14.5.

Although Parsons' accomplishments are undoubtedly impressive, are they enough to crown him the best pass-rusher in the NFL so early in his professional career?

Skip Bayless gave an emphatic yes on Thursday's "Undisputed," claiming that Parsons is the sole reason the Cowboys' defense has improved as dramatically as it has this season.

"A defense that was an all-time disaster last year has turned into — dare I say — legitimate to the point where I'm starting to think it's a better unit, a more trustable, dependable unit than the offense is," Bayless said. "It just keeps hanging in and hanging in and hanging on, in large part because of what this kid is doing.

"His closing speed is slightly beyond Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt right now. I've just never seen anything quite like it, the suddenness of it."

The Cowboys' defense has indeed improved dramatically from last season. It's pressuring the opposing QB 26.1% of the time, as opposed to 22.6% of the time last season. In addition, last season, Dallas was tied for 20th in the NFL in sacks (31), tied for 23rd in INTs (10) and ranked 26th in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing a 46.9 conversion percentage.

This season, through Week 13, the Cowboys' defense is tied for 19th in the NFL in sacks (26), tied for first in INTs (19) and checks is second in third-down defense, allowing just a 31.8 conversion percentage.

Parsons has 7.5 sacks since Week 9, tied with Watt for the most in the NFL over that period. He has 16 tackles for loss this season, tied with Watt and Nick Bosa for the most in the league.

What's more, Parsons' 25 QB hits this season are tied with Matt Judon for fourth-most in the NFL, behind only the tallies of Watt (26), Nick Bosa (26) and Garrett (28). Parsons' 24.9% pass-rush win rate ranks third in the NFL, behind only those of Maxx Crosby (26.9%) and Garrett (27.1%), per Pro Football Focus.

Despite the dazzling numbers, Shannon Sharpe isn't convinced that Parsons can claim the title of best pass-rusher in the league.

"No, it's not even close," Sharpe said. "He's gonna be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's the best defensive player in this draft, and I'm not so sure [that] he doesn't have a chance to be the best player in this draft. … He is special. … But nobody thinks he's a better pass-rusher than T.J. Watt. Nobody thinks he's better than Myles Garrett. I'm not even gonna mention [Aaron Donald] because A.D. is a standalone.

"Micah Parson isn't there yet."

To even be in the conversation with Watt, Garrett and Donald statistically as a rookie is a testament to Parsons' ability and his future in the sport –– and he still has a few weeks to go in his rookie year.

Let's see how far this Cowboy can ride the momentum.

Get more from Micah Parsons Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.