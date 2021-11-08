National Football League Monday Night Football top plays: Steelers welcome Bears to Pittsburgh 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final matchup of Week 9 of the NFL season is underway, as the Chicago Bears are at Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

This is the first matchup between the Bears and Steelers since 2017. Chicago is 3-0 in its past three games against Pittsburgh, but the Bears will have their work cut out for them this time around.

So far, it has been all Steelers, with them jumping out to a quick 14-3 lead over the Bears.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

FIRST QUARTER

It didn't take long for the Steelers to get on the board.

Their first drive resulted in a touchdown thanks to a 10-yard run from Najee Harris.

The Steelers' defense also did its part in the first quarter, swarming Chicago's rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward batted down a pass from Fields that he ultimately would intercept.

SECOND QUARTER

Their first touchdown came on the ground, so it was only right that the second Steelers' TD came through the air.

Ben Roethlisberger found tight end Pat Freiermuth to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

Stay tuned for more top plays!

