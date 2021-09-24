Micah Parsons Cowboys LB Micah Parsons calls himself 'The Terminator' – too much, too soon? 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and with first place in the NFC East potentially on the line, rookie Micah Parsons isn't holding his tongue.

On Wednesday, the No. 12 overall pick in this summer's draft spoke with reporters about what he expects from himself in Week 3, and the former Penn State linebacker revealed he's got every quarterback on his radar.

"Every quarterback (we face this season) is on the hit list," Parsons said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

"I want all of them. [Jalen] Hurts is on the hit list now, too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be like ‘The Terminator’ out there."

Last week, Parsons moved over to defensive end due to injuries on the Dallas defensive line.

He went on to have a fantastic showing against the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up four QB hits and a sack on Justin Herbert.

Through two games, Parsons has nine tackles (five solo), one sack, no forced fumbles and no interceptions – but there's still a lot of football left to be played this season.

Is the chatter too much, too soon for Dallas’ newly-minted defensive end?

Not according to Skip Bayless, who said on Thursday's "Undisputed" that Parsons can back it up.

"He’s already backed it up. … I say keep him on the edge because it keeps the opponent on edge on offense, because where is he coming from? He’s got some Von Miller. He’s got some bend in him. He’s got explosion. He’s got natural strength and supernatural quickness. So, it’s a combination that’s rare.

"I think this kid is so gifted. The great thing about sports is, you can talk all you want if you can flat out do it, if you can back it up."

Skip Bayless explains why he has no problem with the rookie talking ahead of the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Eagles.

In his sophomore year at Penn State, Parsons totaled 109 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, five deflected passes and four forced fumbles – good enough to win Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

But this is the big leagues – and only time will tell if he can fill Arnold Schwarzenegger's shoes.

