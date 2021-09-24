Micah Parsons
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons calls himself 'The Terminator' – too much, too soon? Cowboys LB Micah Parsons calls himself 'The Terminator' – too much, too soon?
Micah Parsons

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons calls himself 'The Terminator' – too much, too soon?

42 mins ago

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and with first place in the NFC East potentially on the line, rookie Micah Parsons isn't holding his tongue.

On Wednesday, the No. 12 overall pick in this summer's draft spoke with reporters about what he expects from himself in Week 3, and the former Penn State linebacker revealed he's got every quarterback on his radar.

"Every quarterback (we face this season) is on the hit list," Parsons said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. 

"I want all of them. [Jalen] Hurts is on the hit list now, too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be like ‘The Terminator’ out there."

Last week, Parsons moved over to defensive end due to injuries on the Dallas defensive line.

He went on to have a fantastic showing against the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up four QB hits and a sack on Justin Herbert.

For more up-to-date news on all things Cowboys, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Through two games, Parsons has nine tackles (five solo), one sack, no forced fumbles and no interceptions – but there's still a lot of football left to be played this season.

Is the chatter too much, too soon for Dallas’ newly-minted defensive end?

Not according to Skip Bayless, who said on Thursday's "Undisputed" that Parsons can back it up.

"He’s already backed it up. … I say keep him on the edge because it keeps the opponent on edge on offense, because where is he coming from? He’s got some Von Miller. He’s got some bend in him. He’s got explosion. He’s got natural strength and supernatural quickness. So, it’s a combination that’s rare.

"I think this kid is so gifted. The great thing about sports is, you can talk all you want if you can flat out do it, if you can back it up."

Skip Bayless: I have no problem with Micah Parsons talking ahead of the Eagles matchup; he can back it up I UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless explains why he has no problem with the rookie talking ahead of the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Eagles.

In his sophomore year at Penn State, Parsons totaled 109 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, five deflected passes and four forced fumbles – good enough to win Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

But this is the big leagues – and only time will tell if he can fill Arnold Schwarzenegger's shoes.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Micah Parsons
Get more from Micah Parsons Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Same Old Song
Dallas Cowboys

Same Old Song

Same Old Song
Are the Cowboys a good team, or are they a bad team? Early returns suggest they might be – once again – merely average.
2 days ago
Dak's Frustration Headlines 'Hard Knocks'
National Football League

Dak's Frustration Headlines 'Hard Knocks'

Dak's Frustration Headlines 'Hard Knocks'
"Hard Knocks" with the Dallas Cowboys debuted Tuesday night, and there was plenty of reaction to the first episode.
August 11
Big D-Bate
National Football League

Big D-Bate

Big D-Bate
How will the Dallas Cowboys fare across the new 17-game schedule? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe don't see it eye-to-eye.
May 13
Defensive Mindset
National Football League

Defensive Mindset

Defensive Mindset
Having let the draft sink in, Rob Rang ranks his top 10 candidates who could win Defensive Rookie of the Year this season.
May 12
Grading the NFC East Draft Classes
National Football League

Grading the NFC East Draft Classes

Grading the NFC East Draft Classes
Rob Rang's 2021 NFL Draft report cards are here for the NFC East. Which team earned top marks? Here's a hint: not Dallas.
May 3
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes