National Football League NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each division? Published Sep. 16, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET

Which NFL team has the best uniform? There is no easy answer to that question — it's admittedly an eye-of-the-beholder situation.

That's why we need your help.

We're giving you the opportunity to pick which team looks the best on Sundays. To start off, we're going to simplify things and break things down by division. Here's how it will work:

Read below for a breakdown of each team's uniform, then vote for the best uniform in each division.

We'll take the next few days to compile votes. Then we'll pit the eight winners against each other.

You return and decide who has the best uniform in the league.

Here's a breakdown of each team's uniform, along with some visuals. Don't forget to vote!

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

The Bills updated their uniforms in 2011, going back to a more classical look. Buffalo updated its design from the look it had from 1975-83, wearing royal blue jerseys for home games. The Bills also went back to having white helmets as the primary color. In addition to the royal blue home uniforms and the white away uniforms, the Bills have an all-red alternate uniform set.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins updated their logo and look in 2013, ditching the dolphin wearing an "M" helmet for an aqua dolphin swimming in front of a sun outburst. Their home uniforms are aqua with white pants while their away uniforms are the inverse. There is some orange outline involved in both uniform sets. Miami has also worn its aqua uniforms from the 1970s for some games since 2015, a look that seems to be popular among its fans.

New York Jets

The Jets went through a rebrand over the offseason, going back to their past as part of their redesign. They introduced the "legacy collection" of jerseys in April. The three uniforms - which are legacy green, legacy white and legacy black - are a modernized version of the uniforms that the team wore during the "New York Sack Exchange" era (1979-89). Additionally, the team brought back the logo it had during the time, working the "JETS" logo on the helmet with "a refined pointed nose of plane."

New England Patriots

The Patriots switched to the "Flying Elvis" logo in 1993, but they went through a uniform change following Tom Brady's departure in 2020. They ditched the uniforms associated with their dynasty days and made the color rush uniforms their primary look. Their home jerseys are primarily a dark shade of navy blue, matching their pants. New England wears the same pants as part of its away uniform to go with white jerseys. Both jersey sets have a stripe that's an homage to their "Pat Patriot" uniforms. The Patriots also reintroduced the "Pat Patriot" uniforms, which are red jerseys and white pants to go with their old logo on white helmets, in 2022.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have worn orange helmets with black tiger stripes on them for decades, but they actually underwent a uniform redesign just a few years ago. They simplified their jerseys in 2021, creating a new stripe pattern along the sleeves. The primary home jerseys remained black while their primary away uniforms are white. Cincinnati also frequently wears orange alternate jerseys, introducing orange pants to wear with them for its season opener this year. It also has an all-white uniform set to go with a white helmet that has black tiger stripes.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' logo, design and primary uniforms have mostly looked the same since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1996. Their primary home jerseys are purple with white pants while the away jerseys are white with black pants. They occasionally wear all-black alternate uniforms to match their helmets. Baltimore introduced a purple helmet though this offseason as it will wear an all-purple uniform for a game during the 2024 season.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have had the same helmet for decades and are the only team in the NFL with a logoless helmet. After releasing uniforms that were unpopular in 2015, the team went through a redesign in 2020, going back to the simpler jersey look with brown home uniforms and stripes on the sleeves. In addition to the white away uniforms, the Browns introduced an all-white uniform set in 2023, which includes a white helmet with a brown stripe going through the middle.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have had the same logo since 1962, which is based on the "Steelmark" logo used by the American Iron and Steel Institute. Their uniforms have also been the same since 1968, wearing black jerseys with yellow pants for home games and white jerseys with yellow pants for away games. The Steelers also have an all-black uniform set. All three uniforms include a patch of the team's logo on the jersey.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' logo and uniforms have mostly remained unchanged since the franchise's days in Baltimore. They the iconic blue horseshoe on their white helmets to with either blue home jerseys and white pants or white away jerseys and white pants. Indianapolis introduced an alternate look in 2023, unveiling black helmets with the blue horsehoe to go with blue jerseys and pants.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have gone through multiple redesigns since the franchise's inception, but have seemed to settle on the look they introduced in 2018. Their home uniforms are all teal while their away uniforms have white jerseys and black pants. Jacksonville actually has an alternate uniform with black jerseys and pants, but the helmets are white with the team's prowling Jaguar logo in the middle.

Houston Texans

The Texans unveiled a complete redesign of all four of their uniforms (home, away, alternate and color rush) for the first time since the franchise's inception in 2000 this offseason. Houston's new home uniforms carry a similar resemblance to their old ones, which are dark blue with red numbers and nameplates. The away white jerseys have a bullhorn-inspired design stripe on the shoulder pads. They also introduced all-red alternate uniforms, which also include an all-red helmet with a new logo. There was also a color rush uniform that was unveiled as part of the set, which has dark blue jerseys and pants to go with a blue helmet that also has a new logo.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have worn the current edition of their uniforms since 2018. Their home uniforms are mostly blue, with gray shoulder tops and a teal blue under the armpits being the only differentiating colors. Their away uniforms have a similar resemblance, with white replacing the primary dark blue color. Tennessee also has an alternate uniform that has the teal blue color as the primary color of the jerseys. Additionally, the Titans began wearing the powder blue Houston Oilers uniforms in 2023.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

The Broncos introduced the "Mile High Collection" of uniforms during the 2024 offseason. Their home uniforms have orange jerseys that include white and blue stripes on the side of the shoulder pads to go with the blue helmets. Their away uniforms have white jerseys with blue numbers and nameplates to go with orange and blue stripes on the side of the shoulder pads. Their alternate uniforms are called "Midnight Navy," which have blue jerseys to go with a primarily white helmet.

Denver also introduced a throwback uniform over the offseason, bringing back its "Orange Crush" uniforms from the 1970s with an updated look.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' look has essentially remained the same since they relocated to Kansas City in 1963. They've had the "KC" arrowhead logo on their helmets for decades to go with their primary home uniforms (red jerseys) and away uniforms (white jerseys). They've made some alterations over the years though, adding an "AFL" patch to their jerseys in 2007 and wearing red pants with their home jerseys on certain occasions beginning in 2013.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have tinkered around with their look over the years, but they reverted back to their classic look in 2020. They made an updated look of the powder blue jerseys they wore in their early seasons as a franchise in the 1960s a part of their primary home uniforms. They also reconfigured the bolt in the logo, making it sunshine gold with a powder blue outline. Their helmets also include each player's jersey number while the jerseys have the lightning bolt on the shoulder pads. Los Angeles also has a pair of alternate looks, one that has a darker shade of blue uniforms and pants while their color rush look has all-navy uniforms and pants.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have relocated on multiple occasions, but they've brought the same uniforms with them everywhere they've gone after Al Davis changed the team's color scheme to silver and black in 1963. They have silver helmets with the pirate logo in the middle. Their primary home uniforms are black with silver numbers while their away uniforms are white with black numbers. There have been occasions where their away uniforms have had silver numbers and nameplates to match their pants.

NFC East

Washington Commanders

While the Commanders went through a rebrand in 2022, their colors have remained the same. Their home uniforms have burgundy jerseys with gold numbers, nameplates and pants. Their away uniforms are white with burgundy numbers, nameplates and pants along with a hint of burgundy along the shoulder pads. They kept the "W" logo from their two-year stint as the "Washington Football Team." However, a jersey number replaces that logo when the Commanders wear their alternate uniforms, which have black helmets, jerseys and pants.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have had the same uniforms for multiple decades and are the only team in the NFL whose made their white jerseys a part of their primary home uniform. There are very few occasions where the Cowboys where their other primary uniform, which has jerseys with a dark blue shade. Their alternate uniforms are an updated look of the jerseys they wore from 1960-63, which are white but have a little bit of dark blue on the side of the shoulder pads. The top of the shoulders have the iconic Cowboys Lonestar logo, which is also seen on the helmet. Dallas has often worn those uniforms on Thanksgiving Day.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' uniforms have mostly remained the same since 1996, when their primary home jerseys switched from kelly green to a darker midnight green to go with an updated version of the logo. Philadelphia's main helmets notably have a main color of green to go with the eagle wing on each side. However, they have black helmets, jerseys and pants as part of their alternate uniforms. In 2023, they also made their kelly green uniforms a part of their collection again, updating the classic look.

New York Giants

The Giants introduced an alternate uniform this offseason to celebrate their 100th year, but their primary uniforms have mostly remained the same since 2000. They switched the color of their home jerseys from royal blue to dark blue that year while their away jerseys remained primarily white but have red numbers and nameplates. They also switched the logo from "GIANTS" to "ny," with the bottom of the "y" lengthening to go under the "n."

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have had the same primary uniform collection since 2013. Their home jerseys are purple nearly all over, having small white and yellow stripes at the end of the sleeve to go with the white numbers and nameplates. Their away uniforms have white jerseys with purple numbers, nameplates and pants. In 2024, the Vikings introduced an all-white "Winter Warrior" uniform, with the purple numbers, nameplates and stripes along the sides being the only different color seen in the look.

Green Bay Packers

Just like the Bears, the Packers' primary look has remained the same for decades. The "G" logo has been on the helmet since 1961. Their combination of forest green or white jerseys to go with metallic gold pants has remained the same since Vince Lombardi's arrival in 1959. Green Bay has a pair of alternate uniforms, though. One of its alternate uniforms have forest green jerseys and pants to go with metallic gold helmets that don't have a logo. It introduced a second alternate uniform in 2024 - an all-white look from head-to-toe that has forest green numbers and yellow outlining along the helmet and jersey.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have been a team of very few looks since their inception in 1920. They still rock the orange "C" in the middle of their navy helmets. Their home uniforms still have the navy jerseys and white pants. Their away uniforms remain white jerseys with navy pants. The only notable differences over the years have been the addition of an alternate look, which have orange jerseys and helmets that turn the "C" to navy, and the different patches the team wears on their jerseys.

Detroit Lions

The Lions updated their primary uniforms over the offseason. They reworked their Honolulu Blue home and their white away uniforms. The main difference with the jerseys was the striping and shape of the numbers, which were inspired by the Ford Mustang and Bronco. Their jerseys also resemble what they looked like in the early 1990s. Detroit also brought back their black alternate jerseys, which are paired with a black alternate helmet.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons haven't been shy to switch their look around over the years, introducing redesigned uniforms in the 2020 season. They ditched the red jerseys that were part of their primary home uniforms, making black jerseys their new main look for home games. They also placed a red "ATL" mark at the top of the chest on their home and away jerseys. Atlanta also has an alternate look, which has red helmets to go with the logo the team had from 1971-2002. The jerseys for the alternate uniforms are also black but don't have the "ATL" mark.

New Orleans Saints

The fleur-de-lis has been a part of the Saints' logo since their inception, but the uniforms have changed in multiple instances. Their jerseys have mostly been the same over the last couple of decades, wearing black jerseys that have old gold numbers and nameplates at home and white jerseys with black numbers and nameplates on the road. They also primarily wear old gold pants, no matter where the game is played.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Upon Tom Brady's arrival in 2020, the Buccaneers switched their uniforms to resemble the look they had from 1997-2013. They brought back the Buccaneer red jerseys for their home uniform, keeping the look more simple than it was from 2014-19. Their away uniforms have white jerseys and pants. They also have an alternate uniform, which has pewter jerseys and pants. Tampa also brought back the creamsicle uniforms with the "Bucco Bruce" helmets in 2023.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' uniforms have mostly remained the same since their inception in 1995. Their home uniforms have black jerseys that include white numbers and nameplates along with process blue collars and stripes on the sleeves. The jerseys for their alternate uniforms are the inverse of that. Meanwhile, the jerseys for their away uniforms have black numbers and nameplates to go with process blue stripes.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams underwent a uniform redesign when they moved to SoFi Stadium in 2020. Their jerseys have some resemblance to the look they had from the 1970s-90s. Their home jerseys are primarily royal blue while the numbers are mixture of sol and white to go with ram horn-shaped sol stripes on the sleeves and shoulders. Their away jerseys are white with royal blue numbers, nameplates and horn-shaped stripes on the sleeves and shoulders.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals redesigned their uniforms ahead of the 2023 season, simplifying their look. Their home uniforms have red jerseys and pants. The jerseys include a white "Arizona" mark across the chest. Their away uniforms have white jerseys and pants, with very red jersey numbers, nameplates and very thin stripes on the sleeves. They also have alternate uniforms that have black jerseys and pants.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have a handful of uniforms in their closet. Their home uniforms have jerseys that are primarily college navy, but also include a wolf grey stripe across the top of the chest that's also in the numbers and nameplates. There's also a hint of action green on the sleeves. Their away jerseys are white with college navy numbers, nameplates and a stripe across the top of the chest. Their alternate uniforms are primarily action green jerseys and pants, which have college navy numbers, nameplates and stripes. They also brought back a throwback uniform set inspired by the team's look from 1983-2001.

San Francisco 49ers

The "SF" logo on the 49ers' gold helmets have mostly remained unchanged for decades, but they went through a bit of a redesign in 2022. They made their jerseys a bit more simple, with their home tops only having thin white stripes, jersey numbers and nameplates to go with the primary red color. Their away jerseys are similar, which are white outside of the red jersey numbers, nameplates and thin stripes on the sleeves.

