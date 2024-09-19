National Football League Lions coach Dan Campbell, family move out of home due to safety concerns Published Sep. 19, 2024 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dan Campbell is remaining in Detroit, but he's on the move due to safety concerns.

The Detroit Lions coach and his family are selling their house in suburban Detroit as they've dealt with harassment at their home.

"There's plenty of space, it's on 2 acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell shared in an interview with Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

Campbell didn't specifically speak about what happened at the house, but the Campbell family was a victim of doxxing following the Lions' loss to the Dallas Cowboys late in the 2023 season, FOX 2 in Detroit reported. The address of the family's home in Bloomfield, Michigan, was leaked as part of the doxxing.

Following the doxxing, someone sent unneeded contractors to Campbell's home as part of a prank, according to FOX 2. There was reportedly more harassment at Campbell's home following the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship Game, with the family filing police reports to Bloomfield Township police.

Ashley Crain, the CEO and founder of Crain Homes, was hired by the Campbell family to help sell their home and find a new house. She said that the family has already found their next home, saying that she "created this unique boutique brokerage situation concierge services that other agents aren't providing for them.

"He's obviously gained some more notoriety so I think it was the smart decision for them to move," Crain told FOX 2.

A buyer agreed to purchase Campbell's old home within 24 hours of it being listed, according to Crain. The purchase is still being listed as pending.

The buyers of the home are "huge" Lions fans, according to Crain. They agreed to buy the home for $4.5 million, up from the $3.5 million price Campbell and his family paid for the home in 2021, when he became the head coach of the Lions.

The house is a 7,800-square-foot Cape Cod-style mansion that was built by former Detroit Red Wings center and Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov. Larionov lived at the home until he sold it to Campbell and his family.

After a struggling first season in 2021, Campbell has had the Lions on the upswing in the last two seasons. They went 9-8 in 2022 before a 12-5 season in 2023. Their postseason run marked their first playoff win since 1991.

As a result of the strong season, Campbell agreed to an extension with the Lions in March. Detroit is off to a 1-1 start this year with an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

