Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams: Who joins Chiefs on list after Week 2?
Week 2 of the 2024 season is behind us, and before we turn the page to Week 3, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current Top 5 teams!
"Here are my top five teams heading into Week 3," he said. "They're definitely not what we would've predicted heading into the season. Super Bowls are not won in September, but these teams are off to a great start."
Here's who Brady has ranked as his five best teams after Week 2!
5. New Orleans Saints (2-0) (Last week: Unranked)
Week 2 result: Defeated Dallas Cowboys, 44-19
Brady's thoughts: "I was there at that game [on Sunday]. They scored touchdowns on each of the first six possessions of the game in Dallas. A 25-point win on the road. Derek Carr has scored in 15 straight possessions at quarterback this year. And they have 91 points through the first two games of the season. They're off to a great start."
Tyrann Mathieu and the New Orleans Saints defense held the Cowboys in check, while the offense sparked a 25-point road win. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
4. Houston Texans (2-0) (Last week: 4)
Week 2 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 19-13
Brady's thoughts: "We know what this offense is capable of. You've got C.J. Stroud at quarterback — Nico Collins, [Stefon] Diggs and [Joe] Mixon. But the defense, they stole the show on ‘Sunday Night Football.' They held the Bears to 13 points. They sacked Caleb Williams seven times. A really impressive performance."
C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans off to an impressive 2-0 start. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
[Check out our hub for all things Tom Brady here!]
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) (Last week: Unranked)
Week 2 result: Defeated Detroit Lions, 20-16
Brady's thoughts: "They got revenge from their playoff loss last year in Week 2 against the Lions. They played a great game. Their defense was the definition of bend, don't break. The Lions were 1 of 7 in the red zone. They picked off [Jared] Goff twice, and they played great defense when it mattered the most."
Zyon McCollum had one of two Tampa Bay interceptions against the Lions in Week 2. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills (2-0) (Last week: Unranked)
Week 2 result: Defeated Miami Dolphins, 31-10
Brady's thoughts: "They had a huge road win in Miami on ‘Thursday Night Football.' James Cook had a huge night — three TDs. Their defense picked off Tua [Tagovailoa] three times. They held the Dolphins to 10 points at home. Not only that, they've put up 30-plus points in each of their first two games. What an impressive performance."
James Cook's three-TD game against the Dolphins helped move the Bills into the Top 5. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) (Last week: 1)
Week 2 result: Defeated Cincinnati Bengals, 26-25
Brady's thoughts: "At No. 1, again, for two weeks in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs. They're off to a 2-0 start. It wasn't their prettiest win against Cincinnati, but great teams find a way to win. They have, unfortunately, [Isiah] Pacheco with the broken fibula. That might hurt a little bit. Patrick [Mahomes] only threw for 151 yards, but until you beat the champs, they're still going to be No. 1 in my book."
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't win pretty on Sunday, but until you beat the champs, they're still No. 1! (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Week 3 Predictions, Picks: Back Chargers to cover, Lions-Cardinals Over
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Who are the real contenders amid the chaos?
Herd Hierarchy: Texans, Bills, Saints move up after 2-0 starts
-
NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each division?
Raiders TE Brock Bowers setting records; Broncos QB Bo Nix searching for answers
C.J. Stroud shares postgame advice with Caleb Williams in mic'd up moment
-
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Carson Beck favored; Quinn Ewers surges
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs lone favorites; Packers surge
Caleb Williams isn't at USC anymore: These two plays show realities of the NFL
-
2024 NFL Week 3 Predictions, Picks: Back Chargers to cover, Lions-Cardinals Over
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Who are the real contenders amid the chaos?
Herd Hierarchy: Texans, Bills, Saints move up after 2-0 starts
-
NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in each division?
Raiders TE Brock Bowers setting records; Broncos QB Bo Nix searching for answers
C.J. Stroud shares postgame advice with Caleb Williams in mic'd up moment
-
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Carson Beck favored; Quinn Ewers surges
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs lone favorites; Packers surge
Caleb Williams isn't at USC anymore: These two plays show realities of the NFL