National Football League Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams: Who joins Chiefs on list after Week 2? Updated Sep. 19, 2024 10:01 a.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2024 season is behind us, and before we turn the page to Week 3, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to reveal his current Top 5 teams!

"Here are my top five teams heading into Week 3," he said. "They're definitely not what we would've predicted heading into the season. Super Bowls are not won in September, but these teams are off to a great start."

Here's who Brady has ranked as his five best teams after Week 2!

Tom Brady’s Top 5 Teams of Week 2: Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers, Texans & Saints | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Week 2 result: Defeated Dallas Cowboys, 44-19

Brady's thoughts: "I was there at that game [on Sunday]. They scored touchdowns on each of the first six possessions of the game in Dallas. A 25-point win on the road. Derek Carr has scored in 15 straight possessions at quarterback this year. And they have 91 points through the first two games of the season. They're off to a great start."

Tyrann Mathieu and the New Orleans Saints defense held the Cowboys in check, while the offense sparked a 25-point road win. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Week 2 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 19-13

Brady's thoughts: "We know what this offense is capable of. You've got C.J. Stroud at quarterback — Nico Collins, [Stefon] Diggs and [Joe] Mixon. But the defense, they stole the show on ‘Sunday Night Football.' They held the Bears to 13 points. They sacked Caleb Williams seven times. A really impressive performance."

C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans off to an impressive 2-0 start. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 2 result: Defeated Detroit Lions, 20-16

Brady's thoughts: "They got revenge from their playoff loss last year in Week 2 against the Lions. They played a great game. Their defense was the definition of bend, don't break. The Lions were 1 of 7 in the red zone. They picked off [Jared] Goff twice, and they played great defense when it mattered the most."

Zyon McCollum had one of two Tampa Bay interceptions against the Lions in Week 2. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Week 2 result: Defeated Miami Dolphins, 31-10

Brady's thoughts: "They had a huge road win in Miami on ‘Thursday Night Football.' James Cook had a huge night — three TDs. Their defense picked off Tua [Tagovailoa] three times. They held the Dolphins to 10 points at home. Not only that, they've put up 30-plus points in each of their first two games. What an impressive performance."

James Cook's three-TD game against the Dolphins helped move the Bills into the Top 5. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Week 2 result: Defeated Cincinnati Bengals, 26-25

Brady's thoughts: "At No. 1, again, for two weeks in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs. They're off to a 2-0 start. It wasn't their prettiest win against Cincinnati, but great teams find a way to win. They have, unfortunately, [Isiah] Pacheco with the broken fibula. That might hurt a little bit. Patrick [Mahomes] only threw for 151 yards, but until you beat the champs, they're still going to be No. 1 in my book."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't win pretty on Sunday, but until you beat the champs, they're still No. 1! (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

