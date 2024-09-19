College Football 2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young Updated Sep. 19, 2024 11:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL season is just a couple of weeks in, but injuries and poor play already have some fans eagerly looking ahead to the future.

That is the purpose of a mock draft written this early. We are pinpointing positions that may require an upgrade for each NFL roster and providing you with an opportunity to watch and evaluate potential rookie fits. Much to the chagrin of desperate NFL teams, cornerback, rather than quarterback, seems to be the strength of the 2025 draft class.

Of course, one team that is clearly already looking ahead to the future is the Carolina Panthers, who created shock waves with the decision to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of journeyman quarterback Andy Dalton, who will turn 37 next month.

Projected to again have the No. 1 overall pick, it would be easy to simply plug in the top-rated quarterback for the Panthers. However, there is no early consensus as to who that is or even if there is a signal-caller worthy of top-10 consideration. Further, the much celebrated class of quarterbacks last year has struggled so far in the NFL, with no touchdowns tossed by any of the six first-round QBs over the first two weeks of the season.

No one knows how the 2024 NFL season will play out, so for the purposes of this mock draft, we simply took the inverse order of the current Super Bowl odds via DraftKings to create the selection order.

1. Los Angeles Rams (projected trade from Carolina Panthers): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Given the talent the Rams boast at receiver, it may seem ludicrous to suggest the club would package picks to move up and target this position, but with durability concerns hounding stars Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and with quarterback Matthew Stafford at 36 years old, GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay may very well be looking to make a splash. A flashy dual-threat athlete whose playmaking ability is actually reminiscent of his Colorado head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, Hunter has the pure cover skills and soft-hands to star wherever his future NFL team most needs help.

2. New York Giants: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Like the Panthers, the Giants would seemingly jump at the chance to grab a top-rated quarterback, but that doesn't mean there is one to take. Rather than reach, the club may opt to simply take the best player available, especially given the receiver talent in the NFC East division. A blue chip prospect who would have been the first cornerback selected in this year's draft had he been eligible, Johnson offers a future Pro Bowl combination of size, speed, physicality and ball-skills. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder projects as an immediate difference-maker, similar to the Broncos' Patrick Surtain Jr.

3. Denver Broncos: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Broncos boast an ascending edge rusher in Jonathon Cooper, but he's in a contract year. As a possible replacement — or teammate — Pearce would make a lot of sense. Electric off the edge, Pearce led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023 and finished second in the conference with 15 tackles for loss.

4. New England Patriots: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Similar in some ways to current Patriots breakout star Keion White, Tuimoloau would be a gamble on future greatness. With "just" 12 sacks over his first three years at the college level, Tuimoloau has not produced the eye-popping production some expected, but don't let the stats fool you. The power-packed 6-foot-5, 279-pounder turned down a chance at a first round selection to return to Ohio State for a possible title run. I anticipate he will play his way into a top-10 selection cinch next fall.

JT Tuimoloau hasn't had eye-popping production, but the power-packed Buckeye has the tools to be great. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Titans boast plenty of names at wide receiver, just not much production to show for it. A natural playmaker as both a receiver and returner, Burden has lived up to his prep hype as a five-star recruit, finishing second in the SEC in 2023 with 1,212 receiving yards with nine touchdown receptions. Powerfully build at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Burden is appropriately named as he is a real problem for defensive backs.

6. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Campbell (along with right tackle Emery Jones) played a critical but underrated role in Jayden Daniels' run to the Heisman Trophy, so why not pair Daniels with one of his linemen again in the nation's capitol? An immediate standout who earned second team All-SEC honors as a true freshman, Campbell ascended to first team honors in 2023, showing off size, agility and strength to warrant a top-10 selection for a club that needs help on the offensive line.

7. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Given that the Colts' offense is built around the running game, it seems logical that the club should be equally stout in defending it. The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Graham was a rare true freshman starter at Michigan. He bulldozed his way into first team All-Big Ten honors a year ago with 36 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and three sacks.

Mason Graham is a bulldozer of a defensive tackle who had 7.5 tackles for loss last season. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders boasts many of the traits to project as a franchise NFL quarterback, but some will be turned off by his flashy personality. The Raiders have never shied from charisma and may see Sanders as the perfect jolt to the roster, as his anticipation and accuracy could uncap talented pass-catchers like Davante Adams and Brock Bowers.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

It's early, but one of the reasons for the Jaguars' disappointing 0-2 start is their lack of playmakers in the secondary, a group that currently ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and lacks a single interception. A true ballhawk with nine interceptions recorded over his first two seasons, the 6-foot, 186-pound Morrison is well known for his soft hands and instincts in coverage, but scouts also like his reliability as an open-field tackler.

10. Carolina Panthers (projected trade from Los Angeles Rams): Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

By trading down, the Panthers acquire more picks and could still be in position to land one of the year's best quarterback prospects. Beck has the size, arm talent and experience against quality competition that scouts covet, but they also question how much he's been aided by all the talent in Athens. A quarterback coach at his core, Dave Canales is going to push to find "his guy" in this class and may very well be the undeniably gifted Beck.

Carson Beck has the size, arm talent and experience against quality competition that scouts covet. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

11. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Ever since James Franklin took over at Penn State, the Nittany Lions have churned out edge rushers. All indications are that Carter has "got next." Even while splitting duties with 2023 top 100 draft picks Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Carter earned first team All-Big Ten honors with 5.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.

12. Chicago Bears: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

For the "Monsters of the Midway" to regain their teeth on defense, reinforcements are needed in the middle. Williams is a classic penetrator whose quickness might be the perfect complement to the girth and power of Chicago's current top interior defensive lineman, youngster Gervon Dexter Sr.

13. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Clearly, the Browns were expecting more with the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, and it might be time to cut bait. To earn a first round NFL draft selection, Milroe is going to have to show significant improvement as a pocket passer, but he has the head coach in Kalen DeBoer who can develop his accuracy and anticipation, and, of course, already boasts elite size and athleticism. Milroe has the upside to rise to the very top of this class.

14. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The hope, of course, is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his latest concussion and remains healthy throughout the rest of 2024, justifying the massive $212 million dollar contract he signed in the offseason. If not, Texas' Quinn Ewers might be a strong consideration here, as his anticipation and accuracy could make him a fine fit in Mike McDaniel's scheme. But let's remain optimistic that Tagovailoa returns, allowing Miami to focus elsewhere. Starks is a versatile safety with immediate impact potential, especially if plugged into a secondary already loaded with playmakers.

15. Minnesota Vikings: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

While certainly not (yet) as celebrated as some of the other cornerbacks of this class, Revel is quietly earning first-round grades from scouts. Like the surprising 2-0 Vikings, he is flying a bit under the radar, but has turned heads already this season, snaring two interceptions over the first three weeks, returning one of them for a touchdown. The Vikings' cornerback room is older than most, with 35-year-old Stephon Gilmore starting in his 13th NFL season.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

While excitement is brewing in Seattle with Mike McDonald starting his NFL head coaching career 2-0, the Seahawks are already on their third-string right tackle and no one seems to know when or if 2022 second-round pick Abraham Lucas will return. Seattle has young talent developing but might jump at the chance to land a big bruiser like Jones, a three-year starter with plus size (6-5, 320 pounds) and athleticism.

Emery Jones Jr. is a three-year starter at LSU with plus size and athleticism. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

One of the most celebrated transfers of the offseason, Scourton returned to his home state of Texas after leading the Big Ten with 10 sacks a year ago at Purdue (among his 50 overall stops, including 15 tackles for loss). He has just one sack over his first three games with the Aggies, but the talent is obvious. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton combines prototypical size with good snap anticipation and power, projecting nicely as a two-gap defensive end.

18. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Few coaches prioritize tight ends like Jim Harbaugh, and he may jump at the opportunity to reunite with Loveland, one of the better all-around pass-catchers in this class. With just six touchdown receptions to his credit, Loveland likely won't generate first-round buzz from the analytics crowd, but the 6-foot-5, 245 pounder possesses the soft hands and balance through contact to be a monster in the middle in the NFL.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia

While there will be plenty of mock drafts forcing a quarterback to the Steelers, don't be surprised if the club reverts to its blue-collar roots and sticks closer to the line of scrimmage. The twitchy 6-foot-5, 265-pound Williams is still growing into his body, and he's been sidelined early this season with a sprained ankle, but after leading the Bulldogs in sacks a year ago, he is a prospect scouts are excited about.

The twitchy 6-foot-5, 265-pound Mykel Williams is still growing into his body, but he is a prospect scouts are excited about. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

19. Atlanta Falcons: Harold Perkins, Edge, LSU

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Perkins lacks the bulk the NFL prefers off the edge, but his explosive burst and closing speed make him a nightmare for quarterbacks. New Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris might appreciate Perkins' unique frame and versatility more than most.

20. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Saints' explosive offense has become one of the most pleasant developments of the early 2024 NFL season. If it is to continue, New Orleans is going to want to add to its pass rushers in the hopes of punishing opposing quarterbacks attempting to keep up. Like the previously mentioned Mykel Williams two picks earlier, Walker is still developing, but his burst and bend off the edge are undeniable.

21. Green Bay Packers: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Banks has been money at left tackle for the Longhorns the past two seasons, earning all-conference accolades both years, including first team honors in 2023. Similar in some ways to this year's No. 20 overall selection Troy Fautanu (Pittsburgh Steelers), Banks' lack of ideal height — Texas lists him at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds) — may push him inside to guard for some in the NFL. That said, former longtime Packers' left tackle David Bahktiari (6-4, 310) faced similar questions and erased them during his 11-year career, and I expect the investment in Banks to similarly pay off.

Kelvin Banks Jr. could be a good undersized left tackle at the next level in the mold of longtime Packer David Bahktiari. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

22. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

While veteran Brandin Cooks has proven a quality complement to CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys may want to find a young wideout with size. A former five-star recruit, McMillan's massive frame and strong hands make him one of the more intriguing receivers of this class, projecting similarly to former Cowboys' lanky, long-striding standout Alvin Harper.

23. Cincinnati Bengals: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

While most are understandably focusing on the Bengals' struggling offense, one of the reasons why Cincinnati has started the year a disappointing 0-2 is a leaky run defense that has surrendered a combined 319 yards on the ground to opponents during that time. Football is a big man's game, and they don't come much bigger than the 6-foot-6, 346 pound Walker, who earned second-team All-SEC honors from league coaches a year ago after leading the Wildcats in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (7.5), despite fighting almost constant double-teams.

24. New York Jets: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Aaron Rodgers will turn 41 in December and with Tyrod Taylor (35) the only other quarterback on the roster, it seems obvious New York will be drafting a quarterback next spring. While ideally that might come later in the draft, I don't think GM Joe Douglas will wait if an ideal fit falls into their lap here. To play quarterback for the Jets, one must have as much grit as he does arm talent. Few have shown as much resiliency and tenacity as Ewers during his time in Austin.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Aireontay Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Ravens have three offensive tackles playing in the final year of their respective contracts this season, including standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley. A phenomenal athlete at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery possesses the size and agility to warrant first round consideration, and he might love being reunited with his former Minnesota teammate Daniel Faalele, now the Ravens' starting right guard.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The first cornerback didn't come off the board until No. 22 overall this year, but Burke is part of a very intriguing class that, at least at this point, looks like one of the strongest for 2025. Silky smooth in coverage, Burke just needs to show more ballhawking skills to earn a first round pick, as he had turned just two of his 26 career pass breakups into interceptions heading into this season. He intercepted a pass in the Buckeyes' season-opening win against Akron, showing the blend of traits and untapped potential Sean McDermott has always prioritized.

27. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

With three defensive tackles set to hit free agency after this season, the Lions will be looking for size and strength on the interior this fall. They may not have to look far, as the defending national champs boast two of the more dominant prospects at the position in Grant and the previously listed Mason Graham (projected seventh overall to Indianapolis). The 6-3, 340-pound Grant was the headliner on Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks" list, boasting the speed and power combination that should earn him a first-round selection.

28. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Texans may not currently need wide receiver help, but with flashy offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs seeking a big payday after this season, Houston will be closely evaluating pass-catchers this fall. Year in and year out, the Buckeyes churn out first-round caliber wide receivers, and the pipeline will continue in 2025 with the powerful 6-foot-1, 205-pound Egbuka.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

After leading the entire Big 12 in tackles in 2022 and earning All-American accolades (despite battling injury) a year ago, Stutsman was thought to be a shoo-in to join the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, by returning, the rangy 6-foot-4, 241-pounder has a chance at being the first off-ball linebacker selected next spring. For an Eagles squad that hasn't yet received the production expected from Devin White (a pending free agent), Stutsman may be the perfect fit.

30. San Francisco 49ers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Even with injuries limiting some of their best players early this season, the 49ers remain the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl. One veteran playing well — and likely expecting a big contract soon — is cornerback Charvarius Ward. Cash-strapped, San Francisco may have little choice but to look to the draft for a cheaper replacement for Ward. Hairston plays with a similar brand of physicality.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Even before the injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs were an intriguing candidate to nab a runner next spring, as few prioritize the ground game like Andy Reid. Jeanty's burst to and through the hole is exceptional, and he's a true three-down back, possessing both soft hands and physicality in pass protection.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

