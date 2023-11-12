National Football League NFL Week 10 live updates: Colts win in Germany, Browns-Ravens, Saints-Vikings soon Updated Nov. 12, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off Sunday morning overseas, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the New England Patriots in the fifth and final game of this year's international slate and just the second all-time in Frankfurt, Germany.

A couple of pivotal divisional matchups are on deck, including the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Closing things out, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

FINAL: Indianapolis Colts 10, New England Patriots 6

Keep blocking!

New England put together a 13-play field goal drive to open the game, but Indianapolis responded with a 14-play touchdown drive, ending with Jonathan Taylor running in a score on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line thanks to a series of blocks.

Improvise

New England got another field goal on the board early in the fourth quarter, but then Isaiah McKenzie ran the ensuing kickoff out to the Indianapolis 47-yard line. On third down, quarterback Gardner Minshew kept evading sacks and got the ball out to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., moving the chains. Four plays later, Matt Gay hit a 51-yard field goal, giving the Colts a 10-6 lead.

Rough pick

The Patriots got the ball into the red zone, but Mac Jones' pass was intercepted by Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

QB change

After forcing the Colts to punt, Bailey Zappe came in at quarterback for the Patriots with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. That said, Zappe was later intercepted by safety Rodney Thomas II. The Colts then took a knee to end the game.

Coming up:

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Washington Commandors at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET)

