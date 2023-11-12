National Football League
NFL Week 10 live updates: Colts win in Germany, Browns-Ravens, Saints-Vikings soon
National Football League

NFL Week 10 live updates: Colts win in Germany, Browns-Ravens, Saints-Vikings soon

Updated Nov. 12, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off Sunday morning overseas, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the New England Patriots in the fifth and final game of this year's international slate and just the second all-time in Frankfurt, Germany.

A couple of pivotal divisional matchups are on deck, including the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Closing things out, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

Here are the top moments!

FINAL: Indianapolis Colts 10, New England Patriots 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep blocking!

New England put together a 13-play field goal drive to open the game, but Indianapolis responded with a 14-play touchdown drive, ending with Jonathan Taylor running in a score on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line thanks to a series of blocks.

Improvise

New England got another field goal on the board early in the fourth quarter, but then Isaiah McKenzie ran the ensuing kickoff out to the Indianapolis 47-yard line. On third down, quarterback Gardner Minshew kept evading sacks and got the ball out to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., moving the chains. Four plays later, Matt Gay hit a 51-yard field goal, giving the Colts a 10-6 lead.

Rough pick

The Patriots got the ball into the red zone, but Mac Jones' pass was intercepted by Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

QB change

After forcing the Colts to punt, Bailey Zappe came in at quarterback for the Patriots with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. That said, Zappe was later intercepted by safety Rodney Thomas II. The Colts then took a knee to end the game.

Coming up:

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Washington Commandors at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jimbo Fisher reportedly set to be fired by Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher reportedly set to be fired by Texas A&M

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes