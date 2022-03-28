National Football League NFL Free Agency Tracker: Ronald Jones II to Chiefs, Zuerlein joins Jets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and it appears things aren't slowing down anytime soon.

We've seen franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league.

New Orleans Saints retaining Tre’Quan Smith

The Saints have agreed to terms with the pass-catcher on a two-year, $6 million deal with $2 million guaranteed that could reach over $10 million with incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith has spent four years in New Orleans, playing in 51 games (29 starts), where he has racked up 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns. Smith has 112 career receptions, and 73% of those catches (82) were for first downs.

Greg Zuerlein lands with the New York Jets

Former Dallas Cowboys kicker "Greg the Leg" has found a new home up north.

He played in 32 games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons, making 63 of 76 total attempts (82.9%).

Ronald Jones II inks deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has a new set of wheels in its loaded backfield. The franchise has come to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jones II on a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones started 25 games in four seasons with the Bucs. He led the team in rushing yards in 2019 (724) and 2020 (978). He won a Super Bowl with T.B. in 2020.

Trevor Siemian joins Chicago Bears

There's a new backup QB in Chicago.

The Bears have signed Siemian a two-year deal worth up to $5 million overall, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 30-year-old QB is joining his sixth team since entering the league in 2015. Siemian has spent the past two seasons with the Saints after New Orleans signed him midway through the 2020 season. He went 0-4 in four starts in 2021, where he threw for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bears' current backup QB, Nick Foles, is entering the final year of his contract in Chicago. Foles started just one game last year as the third-string quarterback behind then-rookie Justin Fields and veteran Andy Dalton.

If the Bears cut or trade Foles, he will cost more than $7 million against their salary cap in 2022, while saving only $3 million in cap space. He recently received a $4 million bonus for being on Chicago's active roster.

Tyreek Hill cashes in with Miami Dolphins

Hill wanted a big payday from the Chiefs, but his taking price was too steep for a squad that just handed Patrick Mahomes one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

So in a stunning turn of events, K.C. dealt Hill to Miami on Wednesday.

K.C. brings in a haul of first-round picks for Hill in the deal, including a 2022 first-rounder. Meanwhile, Miami gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million in guaranteed funds.

Hill pulled in 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He averaged 11.2 yards per reception in his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling lands with K.C.

In wake of the Hill trade, the Chiefs are signing the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver to a three-year deal. The 27-year-old had 26 catches for 430 yards and three TDs for the Packers in 2021.

LB Bobby Wagner linked with Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke never stops, as the Rams are going after one of the NFL's premier players. There is reportedly "mutual interest" between L.A. and Wagner after the All-Pro linebacker was cut by Seattle in early March.

CB Malcolm Butler returning to New England

Butler, New England's hero in Super Bowl XLIX after his legendary goal-line interception, is returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.

The 32-year-old defensive back spent last season on the Arizona Cardinals' reserve list and left the organization this offseason due to "personal matters."

Dolphins agree to deal with Terron Armstead

The Dolphins have reportedly landed one of the biggest fish on the free-agent market, agreeing to terms on a deal with offensive tackle Armstead, per ESPN. The three-time Pro-Bowler, who has started 93 games in nine seasons, is set to receive a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million.

The Dolphins struggled to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season as he played only 13 games and was sacked 20 times. Adding Armstead, as well as former Cowboys guard Connor Williams, will help address that problem.

Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers

Fournette met with the Patriots on Monday, but on Tuesday he opted instead to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million deal that could reach $24 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

Fournette ranked sixth among NFL running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage last season, averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry. Tampa Bay placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after Week 15. He missed the wild-card game but returned for the Bucs' divisional-round loss to the Rams.

Za'Darius Smith saga ends, lands with Minnesota Vikings

It took a minute, but Smith has a new team — and remains in the same division.

Smith, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was second-team All-Pro in 2020. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore and the past three with Green Bay, before he was released just over a week ago.

Smith appeared ready to return to Baltimore on a four-year, $35 million deal but backed out of the agreement and went back on the open market, eventually landing in Minnesota.

Jameis Winston back to Saints

The Saints are re-signing the 28-year-old QB to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Winston went 5-2 in seven starts with the Saints last season, throwing 14 TD passes and three INTs before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Matt Ryan traded to Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has its man.

After dealing Carson Wentz to Washington, the Colts went to work in the trade/free-agent market, and Monday they completed a deal with Atlanta to bring in their newest starting QB: 2016 MVP Matt Ryan.

Atlanta receives a third-round pick in the deal, while Ryan receives a contractual adjustment that will net him more guaranteed money. The Falcons incurred a monster $40.5 million dead cap hit in the trade.

Marcus Mariota signs with Falcons

In the wake of Ryan flying the coop, Atlanta quickly signed Mariota to a two-year contract to fill its QB spot.

Mariota went 29-32 in five years with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. After being traded, he went on to play in 11 games (no starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020-21.

Cinncinnati Bengals sign ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins

The defending AFC champs are looking to cash in on Dallas' cost-cutting moves. Cincinnati announced on Sunday that it has signed offensive tackle Collins, whom the Cowboys cut on Thursday, to a three-year deal.

Collins, 29, was designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

Collins would be the third offensive lineman the Bengals have added through free agency, a clear effort to better protect QB Joe Burrow, who was sacked a league-high 51 times last season.

Matthew Stafford gets cashed out

Winning a Super Bowl in his first season wasn't the end of the good times with the Rams for Stafford, with the veteran quarterback getting a brand new four-year deal to remain in Los Angeles.

Jacoby Brissett is heading to Cleveland

One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns are expected to sign Brissett to serve as the team's backup quarterback.

Brissett started five games for the Dolphins last season, leading them to four wins while throwing for 1,283 yards and five TDs.

Bills deal for Case Keenum to back up Josh Allen

The Bills didn't have any quarterbacks under contract other than Allen, so they remedied that by swinging a deal with the Browns to bring in Keenum.

The Browns will receive one of Buffalo's two 2022 seventh-round picks in return.

Rasul Douglas, Robert Tonyan staying in Green Bay

Following a breakout 2021 campaign, the Packers announced they are re-signing Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal. The deal could be worth up to $25.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

They also kept tight end Tonyan on a one-year deal that includes a void year that will help the Packers with their salary cap situation, according to ESPN.

Butler rejuvenated his career in Green Bay last season, recording five interceptions, two that were returned for scores. He has 10 interceptions and 47 passes defended in 72 career games.

Robert Woods traded to Titans

Two days after the Rams signed free agent WR Allen Robinson, they made the decision to deal Woods to the Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Woods had 45 receptions last season for the Super Bowl champion Rams, totaling 556 yards and four TDs before suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 13.

Fletcher Cox returns to Philadelphia Eagles

After Philly cut him on Thursday to avoid his $18 million salary becoming fully guaranteed, Cox agreed to take $4 million less and stick with the only NFL team he's ever known.

The six-time Pro Bowler was an integral member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII team and will return for his 11th season.

Cordarrelle Patterson sticking with the Falcons

Patterson didn't have any desire to leave Atlanta, and on Saturday, he got his wish. The versatile running back agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported.

Last season marked a major breakout for Patterson, who posted career highs in rushing (618) and receiving yards (548) en route to 11 TDs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster takes his moves to Kansas City

The Chiefs are signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver to a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

"I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, to play with one of the best to ever do it. My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl," Smith-Schuster told ESPN's Taylor Bisciotti.

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns

Just days after the QB eliminated the Browns from the list of teams to which he would accept a trade, Watson had a change of heart.

Watson waived his no-trade clause, allowing the Houston Texans to deal him to Cleveland. He'll also receive a five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns — which is $80 million more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150 million), per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news comes shortly after Browns QB Baker Mayfield officially requested to be traded ahead of the upcoming season, per ESPN . "It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield said.

News that the Browns were wooing Watson caused a quick reaction from Mayfield earlier this week, who posted a long, cryptic note on social media thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him.

The Texans are receiving six draft picks in return.

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

The Aaron Rodgers-Adams connection in Green Bay is no more, as the superstar wide receiver is headed to Las Vegas. The news comes a few days after Adams informed the Packers that he would not play under the newly minted franchise tag that the team hit him with shortly after the news of Rodgers' new record-breaking deal became public.

The Raiders are sending both a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 Draft to Green Bay in return for Adams, who will receive a five-year, $141.25 million contract that will give him an average of $28.25 million per season. That will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It wasn't all about that money, however, as the Packers offered Adams just as much to stay in Green Bay.

DJ Moore sticking with Carolina Panthers

Moore signed a contract extension worth $61.9 million in new money and gets $41.6 million in guarantees, keeping him in Carolina through the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons (2019-21), and he ranks fourth in franchise history with 4,313 career receiving yards.

D.J. Chark on the move to Detroit

Chark signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10 million deal with the Lions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old caught seven passes for 154 yards and a pair of scores last season before a fractured ankle ended his campaign early in Week 4.

Chandler Jones headed to Las Vegas

In addition to signing Adams, the Raiders locked up four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones to play opposite Maxx Crosby, who they signed to an extension last week — drastically bolstering their pass rush in a QB-loaded division.

Jones spent the previous six seasons with the Cardinals, where he recorded 71.5 sacks. He led the league in sacks in 2017 (17) and finished second in 2019 (19). He was named first-team All-Pro in both seasons. Jones' 107.5 sacks and 33 forced fumbles are the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2012.

Rams land receiver Allen Robinson

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to terms on a three-year contract for the receiver, who has been one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 TDs in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the league's deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge. Robinson also is the first outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost several key players to free agency and retirement over the past week.

Von Miller joins Bills Mafia

Miller wants to run his Super Bowl victory back, but not with the Rams. Instead, the veteran linebacker chose to join his third team in his professional career, signing a six-year, $120 million contract — including $51 million fully guaranteed — with the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who played eight games in L.A. last season after being traded from Denver, is already getting acclimated to his new squad on social media.

In four playoff games last season, he recorded four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six tackles for loss and six QB hits in helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. His signing adds an elite pass-rushing presence to one of the league's best defenses.

Bills cut Cole Beasley

Beasley can forget trying to negotiate a trade out of Buffalo now that he’s a free agent after being cut by the Bills, who made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary-cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Miller to a six-year contract.

Beasley’s tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade. Beasley had one year left on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo as one of the team’s key free-agent additions in 2019.

Though Beasley finished the season with a career-best-matching 82 catches for a second consecutive year, his production dropped from 967 yards receiving and four TDs in 2020 to 693 yards and one TD this past season.

Larry Ogunjobi won't join Bears after failed physical

The Bears were expected to sign former Bengals defensive tackle Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. However, the 27-year-old is back on the market after failing his physical, per the team.

In light of this, the Bears are signing former Los Angeles Chargers DT Justin Jones on a two-year, $12 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cowboys purge more salary, cutting La'el Collins

The Cowboys released right tackle Collins, 29, on Thursday in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

Collins' release comes days after the Cowboys traded star receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami.

Eli Apple returning to Bengals

Cornerback Apple was a key part of Cincinnati's Super Bowl run. Now, he's coming back for another shot.

Apple started 25 games for the Bengals last season, intercepting a pair of passes, defending 10 of them and making 38 solo tackles.

Buccaneers lock up Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay avoided having to franchise tag star wideout Godwin, signing him to a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Godwin, 26, posted 98 catches, 1,103 receiving yards and five TDs in 14 games last season, but missed the end of the regular season and the playoffs with a torn ACL. He caught 65 balls for 840 yards and seven scores in 12 games in 2020, and in 2019, he caught 121 passes for 1,333 yards and nine TDs in 14 games.

Titans plan to release Julio Jones

Jones' stay in Tennessee appears to be coming to an end after a single season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The future Hall-of-Famer spent the first 10 years of his career in Atlanta, where he registered at least 1,300 receiving yards from 2014 to 2019. Now, after one year and 431 receiving yards in 10 games in Tennessee, he'll look to find a new home — and Bucs QB Tom Brady is allegedly already courting Jones.

Steelers ink deal with LB Myles Jack

One day after the Jaguars released him, Jack has found a new home with the Steel Curtain's linebacking corps.

Jack played six seasons with the Jags and recorded 108 tackles in 2021. He eclipsed 100 tackles three times during his tenure in Jacksonville.

Raiders trade Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis Colts

The Raiders traded veteran defensive end Ngakoue to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ngakoue spent just a single season with the Raiders, recording 10 sacks in 2021.

Raheem Mostert motoring to Miami

The Dolphins added Mostert to their backfield on Wednesday, signing the former San Francisco 49ers running back to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mostert, 29, has only started nine regular-season games in the past two seasons due to injury. In 2020, he was sidelined for eight games with an ankle injury, and he missed 16 games last season with a knee injury.

J.D. McKissic makes a U-turn, heads back to Washington

One day after it was reported that McKissic had agreed to a deal with the Bills, the running back changed his mind and instead will return to Washington.

Washington didn't initially offer McKissic a deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. When he agreed to sign with Buffalo, he heard Washington was willing to match the offer, and he didn't want to leave.

Randy Gregory pulls reversal, signs with Denver

As Gregory and the Cowboys neared a five-year deal, things fell apart and the 29-year-old pass-rusher reversed course and signed with the Broncos for five years and a cool $70 million.

Gregory played in 12 games last season for the 'Boys, racking up six sacks, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 17 QB hits.

Demarcus Lawrence makes history with Cowboys

The veteran defensive end, who agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cowboys, is set to become the first of his position in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.

At that rate, Lawrence will have earned over $130 million during his time with the Cowboys.

Lawrence, 29, has tallied 48.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons. He previously signed a five-year deal worth $105 million after the 2018 season, but injuries limited him to just seven games last season.

Rodgers' contract number equals $50 million per year

The numbers are finally in on Rodgers — and they're as large as expected. The veteran QB and the Packers agreed to a new four-year, $200 million contract.

"Aaron Rodgers does get his $50 million per year over the three years of the deal," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday. "Here are the most important numbers: Aaron Rodgers gets $62 million average per year through the first two years of this deal. He gets $74.5 million in the first new year of this deal."

Jaguars sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars beefed up their offensive line by agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with Pro-Bowl guard Scherff, who made five Pro Bowls with Washington and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

WR Russell Gage expected to sign with Bucs

It appears that Brady will be getting another weapon, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Buccaneers are expected to sign the veteran wide receiver away from the Falcons.

Gage caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four TDs last season, his fourth in the league.

Safety Marcus Williams agrees to deal with Ravens

The 25-year-old Williams is reportedly going to receive a five-year deal from Baltimore that will be worth $70 million, including $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He started 76 games across five seasons with the Saints, racking up 15 interceptions, 239 solo tackles and 38 passes defended.

Chiefs signing S Justin Reid

With fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu likely headed elsewhere, the Chiefs moved to find his replacement. They reportedly landed on Reid for three years and $31.5 million, per per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reid, 25, made 13 starts for the Texans last season with 66 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bears, and after four up-and-down seasons in Chicago, he spent last season with the Bills backing up Josh Allen .

It was previously speculated that the New York Giants were planning to make a run at Trubisky to give Daniel Jones some competition, but the Steelers locked down the 27-year-old on a two-year deal to presumably take over for the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Browns release Jarvis Landry

His departure from Cleveland comes shortly after news that the Browns acquired former Cowboys WR Cooper, although Landry, who had a $16.6 million cap hit with no guaranteed money left on the final year of his deal, was already questionable to return before the Browns landed Cooper, per ESPN.

Jaguars acquire Christian Kirk in monster deal

The former Cardinals wide receiver is off to the Sunshine State after signing a massive four-year, $72 million dollar deal — with a maximum value of $84 million — with the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That max value of $21 million per year makes Kirk, 26, the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Kirk, who has never had a 1,000-yard receiving season since joining the league in 2018, boasts 236 career receptions for 2,902 total yards and 17 TDs through 56 games (41 starts).

Lions lock down Josh Reynolds

For a ninth of what the Jags spent on Kirk, the Lions were able to re-sign breakout wide receiver Reynolds, 27, to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

Cardinals retain TE Zach Ertz

In better news for Arizona, the Cardinals re-signed three-time Pro Bowler Ertz, 31, to a three-year, $31.65 million contract — keeping him among the NFL’s 10 highest-paid tight ends, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ertz racked up 56 receptions for 574 yards and three TDs last season for the Cards after being traded by the Eagles in Week 6.

Charvarius Ward leaving Chiefs, joining Niners

The 49ers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, nabbing the 25-year-old Ward out of Kansas City.

Ward has played in 43 games for K.C. over the last three seasons, starting 41. Last season, he had two picks and 10 passes defended.

This past season, the Niners allowed the third-fewest total yards per game in the NFL (310). However, they allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 68.3% of passes, 29th-worst in the league.

Lions re-sign Charles Harris

Detroit gave defensive end Charles Harris a two-year, $14 million deal on Tuesday.

Harris, 27, started 14 games last season, tallying 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and forcing two fumbles.

Jaguars pick up TE Evan Engram

Engram is leaving New York for Jacksonville. The 27-year-old tight end agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed $9 million deal — that could go to $10 with incentives — with the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chargers score "Mr. INT" J.C. Jackson

The Chargers are signing the former Patriots defensive back to a five-year, $85 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

Since 2018, Jackson boasts 25 interceptions (most in NFL) and a 51.8% completion percentage allowed, for second-lowest in the league.

Jets pick up TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin

Uzomah, 29, is leaving Cincinnati after eight years with the Bengals after signing a three-year deal with the Jets, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He forced 13 missed tackles, fifth-most among tight ends, last season.

Joining Uzomah is former Vikings TE Conklin, who inked a three-year deal of his own worth $21 million. The 26-year-old Conklin caught 61 passes for 593 yards and three TDs last season.

Dolphins agree to terms with Chase Edmonds

Former Cardinals running back Edmonds is the newest weapon in Miami's arsenal. The Dolphins have agreed on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, with $6.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edmonds, who turns 26 next month, recorded 903 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in 12 games played last season before a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 9 sidelined him through Week 14.

Chargers re-sign wideout Mike Williams

Williams, 27, has officially agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years, keeping him with the Bolts through the 2024 season.

Cowboys hold onto Michael Gallup

America's Team has retained wide receiver Michael Gallup on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus to keep him in Dallas and off the open market.

The 26-year-old racked up 445 yards and two TDs last season in a backup role for the Cowboys.

Atlanta re-ups Younghoe Koo

The Falcons won't have any kicking concerns for the foreseeable future. One of the most accurate kickers in the league has re-joined the Falcons on a five-year, $24.25 million extension. $11.5 million of that total comes in guaranteed money.

Koo converted field goals at a near unconscious rate in 2021, splitting the uprights on 27 of his 29 attempts during the season, good for the league's third-best accuracy mark (93.1%). Koo has made 87 of his 94 total field goals during his five-year tenure as a pro.

Seahawks acquire Drew Lock

In the wake of veteran QB Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos, the Seahawks come into possession of Lock, along with DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Dolphins sign Teddy Bridgewater as backup QB

The 29-year-old Miami native and former Broncos QB is going back to his roots after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Packers sign LB De’Vondre Campbell

The All-Pro linebacker won't be leaving Green Bay for a long time after agreeing to a new five-year deal.

Campbell, 28, logged 146 combined tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass deflections in 16 starts last season.

Rashaad Penny stays in Seattle

Coming off a career-year with 749 rushing yards and six TDs, Penny is staying with the Seahawks on a one-year deal.

Seahawks retain key defender Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks and the Pro Bowl safety have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal nearly two months after Diggs, 29, underwent surgery for a broken fibula suffered in Seattle's final game of the 2021-22 season.

Jason Kelce returning to Eagles

All-Pro center Kelce, 34, is "having way too much fun" to retire and is coming back for another year in Philly — his 12th NFL season. His contract is structured similarly to the $9 million deal he signed last year, functioning as a one-year deal but with money spread over multiple years for cap purposes, per ESPN.

Jaguars add WR Zay Jones

The Jaguars are adding another weapon for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game. Jones, 26, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with a $24 million base salary.

Chargers land DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Joseph-Day is staying put in Southern California, but for a different team. He joins the Chargers on a three-year deal with $24 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

