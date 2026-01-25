5 Takeaways From the Patriots' Win Over the Broncos

Empower Field (Denver) — On a snowy Sunday in Denver with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, New England quarterback Drake Maye went up against Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham, stepping in for the injured Bo Nix.

This was a game dominated by defense. The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime and then the snow started, leading to a stalemate in the second half. The Patriots got a 23-yard field goal to cap off a long third quarter drive and held on for a 10-7 win. Only two conference championships have ever had fewer total points. It wasn’t pretty, but the Patriots are on to the Super Bowl.

Here are my takeaways:

1. On a snowy day, Patriots' defense sends them to the Super Bowl

In the second half, heavy snow stifled both offenses, but New England’s defense was staunch from the start, sending the Patriots to the Super Bowl with a 10-7 win over the Broncos.

New England had been 0-4 in Denver in the playoffs, but the weather on Sunday must have felt like home back in Foxborough, going from a sunny-but-cold first half to a blizzard of a second half.

Denver managed a touchdown on its second drive, but then the Patriots clamped down, getting a key takeaway when they forced Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham into a backwards pass that set up a 12-yard touchdown drive.

The defense stepped up again in the fourth quarter, with corner Christian Gonzalez picking off a deep Stidham pass with 2:11 left in the game.

This was a game where neither team could move the ball consistently, even before the bad weather blew in, but the Patriots won with their defense.

NFL teams with fewer than 195 total yards are 0-17 all time in conference championship games, and the Patriots had 206 on Sunday. The fewest yards ever in a conference championship victory? The Packers had 195 in 1967, the Dolphins had 198 in 1983.

2. Every playoff game needs snow like this

January NFL football rarely disappoints, and the second half of Sunday’s game came through with a steady snow, coating the field after a tame first half. The initial forecast had no snow until 5 p.m. local time or so, which would just miss the game, but nature had a different idea.

On a weekend where so much of the country was dealing with snow, it was only fitting to give TV viewers a snow-globe look in Denver as a break from their own personal blizzard.

3. Just take the points, please

I feel like I say this every week, but the overaggressive fourth-down nature of today’s NFL has gone a bit too far. Denver, with a backup quarterback in the game against one of the league’s best defenses, had a fourth-and-1 at the Patriots’ 14 in the second quarter, and rather than an easy kick for a 10-0 lead, the Broncos went for it, and failed.

If you take the points, there’s a good chance you have the lead at the half, which is a big win under the circumstances. A Stidham turnover set the Patriots up at the Denver 12 for an easy touchdown to tie the game, but the Broncos should have known that points would be at a premium in this game, so take them where you can.

New England had the NFL’s No. 2 fourth-down defense in the regular season, holding opponents to 33% conversions. Even with starting quarterback Bo Nix, Denver ranked 22nd in fourth-down offense this season, converting 50% of the time. That should lead you to accept a field goal and walk away a winner.

4. Now that’s a jumbo short-yardage look

It barely got the conversion and ultimately didn’t lead to more points, but props to the Patriots for the mother of all short-yardage jumbo packages. New England had a fourth-and-1 at the Denver 8 with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter, and loaded up with two tight ends and two eligible fullbacks in defensive tackles Khyiris Tonga and Milton Williams. Tonga weighs 335 pounds, WIlliams 290, and even with both pushing, Maye barely got the half-yard he needed to move the chains.

Denver challenged the first down and lost, but then held for a goal-to-go stop, limiting the Patriots to an Andy Borregales field goal, but here’s to creative personnel. Tonga’s a regular in such a cameo, with 14 offensive snaps this season, but this was the first for Williams.

5. A win would have been a story for Stidham

When Stidham threw a 52-yard bomb on Denver’s second drive for his first completion of the 2025 season and then followed with a touchdown pass for the lead, you wondered: Could the career backup pull this off?

Sunday was only his fifth career start, thrust into a huge role with Nix’s fractured ankle late in last week’s hard-fought victory in the divisional round. Stidham had played just four snaps all year, but with a full week of practice, the hope was that he could do just enough to let Denver’s defense pull out a victory.

Denver embraced its newfound star — fans had No. 8 jerseys in the stands, while others took former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas 88 jerseys with one 8 taped over. "Giddy up, Stiddy up" was a sign in the stands, but now he goes back to being a largely anonymous backup.