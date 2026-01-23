FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Conference Title Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Conference Championship Weekend of the NFL postseason with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Conference Championship Weekend.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Darnold

Maye will make his first road playoff start against a stout Denver defense, featuring PS2. Stidham will start under center for the first time in years. And I still just don't fully trust Sam Darnold to dominate a playoff game of this magnitude. I will go with the best player of the bunch.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the players by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson

If the Rams aren't prepared to limit JSN, and the Seahawks aren't prepared to limit Nacua, what have the two sides been doing all week? Walker had 164 total yards last time these two teams met, and he had 145 in the Divisional Round against San Francisco. In a tight NFC title game, is he the difference?

PREDICTION: Kenneth Walker III

3. Which of the following will occur?

Matthew Stafford 2+ TD passes

Davante Adams 5+ receptions

Cooper Kupp 50+ receiving yards

None

Stafford better have two or more passing TDs, or else I see the Rams having a tough go of it in Seattle. He threw two when these teams met in L.A. in the regular season, and three when they met in the Pacific Northwest.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford 2+ TD passes

4. Predict how many COMBINED RUSHING YARDS Kyren Williams & Kenneth Walker III will have:

Williams did find success on the ground this season against, rushing for 161 yards across two games. The ground game will be a focus of each of these teams' attacks, and I can see both stud running backs, approaching 80-100 yards.

PREDICTION: 162-187+

5. How many points will be scored in the NFC Championship Game?

Over 47.5 points OR Under 47.5 points

Their first regular-season matchup was a defensive slugfest (21-19 Rams win) and the second matchup was a shootout (38-37 Seahawks overtime win). However, so far this postseason, the L.A. offense has been effective (27 PPG) and Seattle put up 41 in the Divisional Round.

PREDICTION: Over 47.5 points

6. What will be the outcome of the NFC Championship Game?

Rams win or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Seahawks win by 3 points or more

I could change my mind on this one several more times before kickoff, but today, I see the Rams pulling it out. L.A. appeared on its way to sweeping the season series, it was the favorite to win the Super Bowl for the majority of the season, and again, I'm just not sure about Darnold when you need him. Furthermore, over Seattle's last four games, Darnold has three TDs and three interceptions, and he wasn't responsible for a single touchdown last week, despite the Seahawks scoring 41.

PREDICTION: Rams win or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Rams 27, Seahawks 23