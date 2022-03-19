National Football League Matthew Stafford gets his payday: Rams extend QB for $160M 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl win? Check.

Massive payday? Check.

Matthew Stafford might be having the best year ever.

The reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback is staying in Los Angeles for the long haul after agreeing to a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams. Stafford is guaranteed at least $135 million and is slated to make $43 million a year over the next three seasons. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the details of the contract, which extends him in L.A. through 2026.

It's no surprise the Rams want to keep a good thing going after Stafford's first season in L.A. ended with a Super Bowl parade.

After being chosen as the Lions ' No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford went 74-90-1 in 12 seasons under three different coaches in Detroit. He led Detroit to just four winning seasons — including a monster 5,038-yard, 41-touchdown campaign in 2011 — and three trips to the NFC playoffs. He was traded to the Rams a year ago after going 8-15-1 as the starter in his last two seasons with the Lions.

In 2021, Stafford finished third in the league in passing yards (4,886), second in touchdowns (41) while averaging 287.4 passing yards per game. Stafford also got a little help from a star-studded roster that featured the likes of Cooper Kupp , Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kupp, the Super Bowl MVP, finished with the wide receiving "triple crown," leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Stafford excelled in the postseason, passing for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.

And in order to try and run it all back with Kupp and the gang, Stafford "took less [money] than he could've," according to NFL Network.

The Rams also are working on a contract extension for All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Stafford’s deal will alter the amount of room under the salary cap for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team is hoping to retain Beckham Jr. as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.