Does Tom Brady's return mean he's all in with Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 hours ago

Nick Wright thinks there was a lot wrong with Tom Brady's retirement.

And because of TB12's shell-shocking reversal this past weekend, Wright was forced to scrap a ton of his previous material and go all-in on Brady in the debut episode of the "What's Wright Show," Wright's new podcast.

"I can't even explain all of [the show's facets], because we just got bombarded with the worst retirement of all time," Wright said Tuesday.

Wright lamented the fact that he "had to throw out any work we'd done, [and craft] a whole brand-new show" because of Brady's return to football a little over a month after he said he was finished with the sport.

"What we're not going to be getting to today because Tom Brady stole the spotlight: March Madness — sorry Brady retired during selection Sunday — MLB lockout ends, and ‘The Batman.’ We don't have time for it."

Tom Brady wants to play for the 49ers I What's Wright

Tom Brady wants to play for the 49ers I What's Wright
Nick Wright discusses Tom Brady ending his brief retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. Wright suspects Brady actually wants to play for his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

Wright went on to explain just what it is about Brady's short-lived hiatus from football that made his retirement so egregious.

"It lasted 40 days. [Brady] said, ‘I don’t know, we'll see how I feel in six months' less than six weeks ago."

Wright added that he believes Brady asked the Glazer family for a trade to San Francisco.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that he un-retired the day after he was in England for the Manchester United game. Why is that relevant? The Glazer family, who owns the Bucs, also owns Manchester United."

Wright continued to lay out his theory as to how Brady ended up back in Tampa.

"I think they came to an agreement. I think Brady went to [the Glazers] and said, ‘Listen, this can go one of two ways. You can make me honor the contract, and hold me hostage after I’ve more than fulfilled my contractual obligations, or you can let me go check off the one box that's unchecked on my football resume, which is playing for my hometown team. If you make me play for you, I want you to understand that I will treat my Bucs' time the way the media treats Michael Jordan's Wizards time: Like it didn't happen.' I believe that was the negotiation."

And despite Brady's legendary confidence in his own abilities, Wright doesn't see another Super Bowl in his future unless he skips town.

"I don't think they're Super Bowl contenders. When they won the Super Bowl, they had five excellent offensive linemen. One of them, Ali Marpet, just retired. When they won the Super Bowl, [Rob Gronkowski] was a huge part of it. Gronk looked like a shell of himself last year. Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette are pending free agents. Ndamukong Suh's a free agent, Jason Pierre-Paul's a free agent, and their secondary's still a mess. Antonio Brown's gone, and Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL.

"If he were to go to San Francisco, then I think in the next two years, he'd win one. I do not think he's staying in Tampa."

