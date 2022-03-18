Los Angeles Rams After Rams sign Allen Robinson, what's next for OBJ? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Allen Robinson is officially joining the Los Angeles Rams, but what does that mean for veteran wideout and current free agent Odell Beckham Jr.?

Robinson is the first big-name, outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost key players to free agency and retirement over the past week .

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million contract with Robinson, but don't want the addition of the former Chicago Bear to stop them from re-signing OBJ.

On Friday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless reacted to the trade news, as well as talks that the Rams are reportedly keeping enough money on hand to re-sign Beckham Jr., a player Bayless has "never been quite sure about."

"Allen Robinson?! This was almost as shocking as Davante [Adams] to the [Las Vegas] Raiders to me," he said. "The defending champs just gave Allen Robinson three years at $45 million. Really? … I just don't get it. I look back at his résumé. He made one Pro Bowl when he was in Jacksonville in 2015, and he had a couple of good years in Chicago, but they're not showstoppers.

"I don't believe anyone was lining up to sign Allen Robinson," he continued. "It once again relegates Odell to a status that qualifies him as the most over-hyped receiver in the history of the league."

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a mostly productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. Last season, he caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries. But he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Robinson will serve as the newest target for QB Matthew Stafford, joining Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, as well as Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

On the other side, Beckham Jr.’s future with the Rams was uncertain heading into this offseason even before the Robinson signing, especially after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl.

After being released by the Cleveland Browns mid-season, OBJ caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and a pair of TDs in four playoff games.

That said, the question remains: What's next for OBJ?

It's possible that Cleveland would consider bringing him back in light of the recent acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson. Beckham Jr. racked up 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven TDs in 29 games over two-plus seasons (2018-21) with the Browns.

There's also a chance that the Green Bay Packers, who recently traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders , could make a run at the eight-year NFL veteran.

One thing is for sure: If he Rams don't come calling, OBJ should have some solid options to choose from.

