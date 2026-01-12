2026 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold Atop Board

Last year, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes won in both 2023 and 2024.

So now that both the Eagles and the Chiefs are out, who will be crowned Super Bowl MVP next month?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 13.

Super Bowl LX MVP odds

Matthew Stafford: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Sam Darnold: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Drake Maye: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bo Nix: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Puka Nacua: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

C.J. Stroud: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Caleb Williams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Brock Purdy: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl MVP oddsboard:

Top of the Board: With the shortest odds are Stafford and Darnold — the two quarterbacks who battled it out for the NFC West until the end of the regular season. While Darnold helped his squad clinch the division, the conference and the bye, Stafford is the QB with Super Bowl experience, as he led the Rams to a title at the end of the 2021-22 season. Stafford, however, wasn't named Super Bowl MVP in that 23-20 win over the Bengals. That honor went to his teammate, Cooper Kupp. The wide receiver, ironically, is now catching passes from Darnold as a Seahawk.

AFC Tie: Allen and Maye — two AFC East QBs who've made noise all season — are tied on the board at +700. When it comes to Super Bowls, neither has ever made it to the last dance. Buffalo's Allen has lost in the AFC title game twice to the Chiefs — a team not posing an obstacle this year. New England's second-year signal-caller Maye is making his first playoff run.