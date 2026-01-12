National Football League
2026 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold Atop Board
National Football League

2026 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold Atop Board

Published Jan. 13, 2026 12:57 p.m. ET

Last year, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes won in both 2023 and 2024.

So now that both the Eagles and the Chiefs are out, who will be crowned Super Bowl MVP next month?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 13.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Super Bowl LX MVP odds

Matthew Stafford: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Sam Darnold: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Drake Maye: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Bo Nix: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Puka Nacua: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
C.J. Stroud: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Caleb Williams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Brock Purdy: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

 

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl MVP oddsboard: 

Top of the Board: With the shortest odds are Stafford and Darnold — the two quarterbacks who battled it out for the NFC West until the end of the regular season. While Darnold helped his squad clinch the division, the conference and the bye, Stafford is the QB with Super Bowl experience, as he led the Rams to a title at the end of the 2021-22 season. Stafford, however, wasn't named Super Bowl MVP in that 23-20 win over the Bengals. That honor went to his teammate, Cooper Kupp. The wide receiver, ironically, is now catching passes from Darnold as a Seahawk.

AFC Tie: Allen and Maye — two AFC East QBs who've made noise all season — are tied on the board at +700. When it comes to Super Bowls, neither has ever made it to the last dance. Buffalo's Allen has lost in the AFC title game twice to the Chiefs — a team not posing an obstacle this year. New England's second-year signal-caller Maye is making his first playoff run.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule: Divisional Round Set With 49ers-Seahawks on FOX

NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule: Divisional Round Set With 49ers-Seahawks on FOX

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes