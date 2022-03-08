National Football League Aaron Rodgers, Packers reportedly finalizing record-breaking deal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following all the drama, rumors and speculation, Aaron Rodgers will be staying with the Green Bay Packers after all.

Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal, which includes $153 million guaranteed, is structured to help the Packers with their salary cap numbers.

Former NFL player Pat McAfee, who hosts a podcast on which Rodgers is a frequent guest, confirmed the news that Rodgers would be returning to the Packers, but said a deal was not yet in place.

McAfee did report, however, that a "Cap Friendly deal" was on the way.

ESPN also confirmed the news, reporting that "the sides are working on a new contract that would lower his salary-cap figure for the 2022 season while giving Rodgers, 38, contractual clarity well into his 40s."

The Packers are nearly $30 million over the salary cap , and Rodgers, who had one year left on his contract, would have counted $46.1 million against the cap next season.

Shannon Sharpe offered immediate reaction to the news on "Undisputed," saying: "Finally we have some resolution to this. … That's a lot of money, and he's deserving of it, but the thing is, he's got to pay it off. He's got to give them a championship over the next four years."

It was reportedly not an easy decision for Rodgers to return, as he seriously considered retiring or leaving Green Bay for another team.

The news had an immediate impact on the betting lines, as the Packers went from +1400 to +1000 to win next season's Super Bowl, and from +700 to +400 to win the NFC, according to Jacob Blangsted-Barnor of FOX Bet.

There had been reports of multiple teams being interested in dealing for Rodgers. Most prominent among them has been the Denver Broncos , who hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach this offseason.

According to reports, however, the Packers would have required so much in return that a deal would have been difficult to complete. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week that he had yet to receive any trade offers.

Now, with Rodgers apparently about to be locked up, the Packers can turn their attention to his favorite target, Davante Adams . Green Bay is expected to place the franchise tag on Adams ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET franchise tender deadline.

There has been drama around Rodgers and the Packers ever since the franchise selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Still, the sides have stayed together throughout.

The Packers went 13-4 in 2021 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Rodgers was brilliant along the way, boasting a 68.9 completion percentage (third across the NFL), 4,115 passing yards and 37 TDs (fourth in the NFL). He led the NFL in both passer rating (111.9) and TD/INT ratio (9.25) for the second straight season and had 14 games with at least two passing TDs (most in the NFL).

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP — including in each of the past two seasons — as well as a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He was also MVP of Super Bowl XLV in 2011, when he led the Packers to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, his lone championship.

